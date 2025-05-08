Senator Shehu Sani has predicted what will happen in 2027 if the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition fails to materialise

FCT, Abuja - Senator Shehu Sani has said President Bola Tinubu will be re-elected in 2027 should a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar-led coalition fail to materialise.

Senator Sani said none of the opposition parties – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Labour Party can individually defeat President Tinubu in 2027.

The chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) stated this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

As reported by Daily Trust, he said PDP, SDP, and others would have to sacrifice their political interests and ambition for the general good of democracy to have a chance of defeating Tinubu.

The former Kaduna Central senator said:

“We can have a coalition, and how that is possible is the issue. So far, the SDP said they are not interested in the coalition. The PDP said they are not interested in the coalition, and the Labor Party seems to be flying alone, and the NNPP says they are not interested in the coalition. And if the opposition parties will go to the battle without an alliance, merger, or any form of coalition, there is no doubt about it, that APC will have a landslide victory in the 2027 election.

“But if they come together, they will win many seats and will make a very strong impact in the political realm. They lost the 2023 election because of a lack of unity, and they are likely to lose this election if they refuse to come together. If the opposition parties refuse to come together and form an alliance or coalition, it is a done deal for us (APC).”

"El-Rufai Is holding place for Atiku in SDP"

Recall that a top chieftain of the NNPP, Buba Galadima, claimed that the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, is a placeholder for Atiku in the SDP.

The NNPP chieftain also noted that El-Rufai lacked public trust and would fail to lead the opposition ahead of the 2027 election.

Galadima also accused El-Rufai of countless betrayals and warned of SDP’s downfall in the 2027 election.

2 steps Atiku has taken to sack Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu must be ready to face a serious battle in securing his re-election come 2027, as the opposition is keen on repeating history in the next general election.

This is as Atiku recently took two major steps to sack the president in the 2027 election.

Atiku's call for a coalition in alliance with the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has become a pointer to their readiness to sack Tinubu.

