Dr. Emana Ambrose-Amawhe, the PDP’s 2023 deputy governorship candidate in Cross River State, has officially defected to the APC

According to reports making the rounds on Saturday, May 3, she hinged her reasons on the developmental progress at the state and national level

APC leaders, including the state secretary and former minister of tourism, welcomed her and other defectors, affirming they are full members of the ruling party who will get equal rights and treatments

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Cross River state, Calabar - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governor candidate in the 2023 election, in Cross River state, Dr Emana Ambrose-Amawhe, and her supporters have formally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP loses strong politician to APC in Cross River

Former PDP deputy governorship candidate, Dr. Emana Ambrose-Amawhe and others defect to APC. Photo credit: Dr. Emana Ambrose-Amawhe

Source: UGC

Emana, during the defection ceremony at her ward, Edem Odo in Akpabuyo LGA on Friday, May 2, asserted that she was prompted to join the APC following the development strides carried out by the party at the state and national level.

As reported by The Punch on Saturday, May 3, she said:

“I took the decision to cross over to the All Progressives Congress. First off, seeing the good works my governor, His Excellency Bassey Otu, has been doing. It’s only the blind who cannot see when good things are happening. I’m excited to be a part and parcel of the All Progressives’ family. I was a deputy governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, and a daughter of Cross River South.”

‘No hunger, no appointments’ – Emana cites reason for defection

She noted that her defection is not preempted by hunger or seeking an appointment, but to work together with people in power in order to deliver the dividends of democracy to her grassroots, urging those still in opposition to join hands in building the state instead of being keyboard critics.

"I’m a nation-builder, that’s why I am now part of the APC. The thing is that nobody is being forced to join the APC. If there is going to be opposition, we need viable opposition parties," Emana added.

Welcoming the defectors, the APC state secretary, Patrick Asikpo, warned them not to join the party with the mindset of coming to fight or cause coercion in the party, assuring them that all privileges accorded to every APC member are theirs henceforth.

On his part, the former minister of tourism, High Chief Edem Duke, who is the ward leader of Edem Odo Ward in Akpabuyo LGA, expressed optimism that 2027 will be a walkover for the APC.

Read more about politicians and defections here:

Osun gov speaks on rumoured defection to APC

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke has reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP, shutting down rumours of an impending defection.

At a stakeholders' forum in Osogbo, top PDP leaders endorsed Adeleke for a second term and praised his administration’s performance.

The party issued a communique declaring confidence in the governor and reaffirming PDP unity ahead of future elections.

Source: Legit.ng