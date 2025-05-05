The date the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will release social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan has emerged

A source with the anti-graft agency said VeryDarkMan be released from the EFCC custody on Tuesday, May 6, 2025

According to the EFCC source, the anti-graft plans to formally charge VeryDarkMan to court on Thursday, May 8, 2025

FCT, Abuja - Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, will reportedly be released on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) plans to formally charge VeryDarkMan to court on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

EFCC source says VeryDarkMan will be released on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Photo credit: @thatverydarkman/EFCC

Source: UGC

According to Vanguard, a senior EFCC official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the development

The EFCC source noted that while VeryDarkMan remains in custody, he has not yet been formally arraigned.

This update follows mounting pressure on the EFCC after the activist’s arrest on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Reason EFCC operatives arrested VeryDarkMan

Recall that the main reason VeryDarkMan was arrested in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has emerged.

The social media influencer and proclaimed human rights activist was arrested by EFCC operatives.

An insider in the EFCC said the anti-graft agency arrested VeryDarkMan following several complaints from Nigerians over allegations of cyberstalking.

Atiku breaks silence over arrest of VeryDarkMan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar criticised the arrest and detention of social media influencer VeryDarkMan by the EFCC.

Atiku called the detention a violation of constitutional rights under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

The PDP presidential candidate in 2023 described the ongoing repression as a threat to democratic principles in Nigeria.

