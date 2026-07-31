Growing calls for tighter European border controls had raised concerns that future visa and travel rules could affect Nigerians and other Africans visiting

The debate had intensified after a record migrant surge into Spain, while French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen proposed limiting Schengen free movement to European Union nationals

Although no official EU policy had changed, analysts noted that any future reforms could affect visa applications, travel within Europe and mobility rights for many African residents

Growing calls for tighter border controls in Europe have sparked fresh concerns over how future travel rules could affect Nigerians and other Africans who visit, study, work or live across the continent.

The debate gathered momentum after a surge in irregular migration into Spain, where about 49,000 migrants reportedly crossed into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco within a single day.

Nigerians planning trips to Europe monitored developments on proposed border policy changes. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The development has reignited discussions among European politicians over migration policies and the future of the Schengen Area, Vanguard reports.

French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen has since proposed limiting the Schengen free movement system to citizens of European Union member states. Although the proposal is not official European Union policy, any future changes to the bloc's border rules could have significant implications for millions of Africans.

In a post on X, Le Pen wrote: "Faced with the massive and coordinated influx of migrants into Spain, encouraged by the Spanish government, France must without delay strengthen controls at its borders. And in 2027, we will put an end to this madness by reserving Schengen free movement for EU nationals."

How could new Europe travel rules affect Nigerians?

Should European governments adopt stricter border policies in the future, Nigerians and other Africans could experience changes in several areas.

1. More border checks within Europe

The Schengen Area currently allows people to travel across most participating European countries without routine border inspections.

Many Africans who legally reside in Europe rely on this arrangement to move between countries for work, education, tourism or family visits. If free movement becomes limited to EU nationals, some non-EU residents may face additional document checks or travel requirements.

2. Getting a European visa could become more difficult

Visa applications are already challenging for many African travellers.

Recent Schengen visa data shows that six of the ten countries with the highest visa refusal rates are in Africa. They include Comoros, Guinea-Bissau, Ghana, Mali, Sudan and Senegal.

If European governments introduce stricter immigration measures, obtaining visas for tourism, business, education or family visits could become even more difficult.

Could Africans living in Europe be affected?

The possible impact extends beyond people applying for visas from Africa.

3. African residents could face tighter travel rules

Millions of Africans legally living in Europe hold residence permits, student visas, work permits or family reunion documents that allow them to travel across the Schengen Area.

Future policy changes could reduce that flexibility and introduce additional travel requirements for some non-EU residents.

4. Visa applications could become more expensive

Applying for a Schengen visa already carries significant financial risks because application fees are generally non-refundable after rejection.

According to research by London-based mobility think tank LAGO Collective, African applicants lost nearly €60 million in visa fees in 2024 after unsuccessful applications.

Earlier figures also showed Schengen countries generated hundreds of millions of dollars annually from visa applications, including substantial revenue from rejected submissions.

5. Greater uncertainty for African travellers

African countries remain among the world's biggest sources of Schengen visa applications.

Morocco submitted more than 591,000 applications in 2023, while Algeria recorded over 474,000. Nigeria, Tunisia and South Africa also ranked among the leading applicant countries.

Although no official changes have been adopted by the European Union, immigration experts say any future reforms to border controls or Schengen travel rules could affect tourism, education, business, employment opportunities and family travel for Africans.

For now, Le Pen's proposal remains a political campaign pledge rather than an official EU policy, and any changes would require approval through the appropriate national and European legislative processes.

UK releases student visa document checklist

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that international students who have secured admission to study in the United Kingdom have been advised to begin their student visa applications online, with the UK government outlining the documents they must submit before travelling.

The guidance, published on the UK government's official website, explains the application process for students applying from outside the UK and sets out the documents and identity checks required before a visa can be issued.

Source: Legit.ng