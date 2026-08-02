Real Madrid are monitoring two midfield targets as the 2026 summer window enters its final weeks

Vinícius Júnior to Arsenal ranks among the most ambitious potential moves under discussion this summer

Bradley Barcola and Julián Álvarez have emerged as serious targets for Liverpool and Barcelona respectively

The 2026 summer transfer window has opened fully after the World Cup as clubs try to complete deals ahead of the start of the 2026/27 season.

Chelsea and Manchester City have signed players worth over £100 million after the acquisitions of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa and Elliott Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

Vinicius Jr could join Arsenal this summer amid contract standoff with Madrid. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

The window is about a month from closing, and there are still some top transfers that could happen with many high-profile players linked to moves.

Tactical priorities, contract situations, and the financial muscle of Europe's biggest clubs are keeping discussions alive as the deadline approaches.

Legit.ng looks at five transfers that could still happen before the window closes.

Transfers that could still happen

Rodri to Real Madrid

Rodri is the most high-profile name currently linked to Real Madrid. He is entering the final years of his contract at Manchester City, with Madrid monitoring the situation.

President Florentino Perez was initially hesitant, but has given the green light to the deal with Madrid entering club-to-club talks for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner.

Rodri’s intention to return to his home country adds an extra dimension to the deal, and City would consider selling after rejecting a new contract.

Enzo Fernandez to Real Madrid

Enzo Fernández had long been linked to Real Madrid even before he joined Chelsea in January 2026 for £106.8 million from Benfica after helping Argentina win the 2022 World Cup.

Real Madrid released an official statement denying the speculations linking Fernandez to the club, but the transfer could still happen, with Chelsea willing to sell if they receive more than the amount they paid for him three years ago.

Vinicius Jr to Arsenal

The most unexpected story involves Vinícius Júnior and Arsenal. The Athletic reported that Arsenal are monitoring the Brazilian’s contract situation at Real Madrid and would move if they believe they can make a deal.

Vinicius and Real Madrid are at a standoff over a renewal with only a year left on his contract. Madrid would be open to letting him leave for a fee rather than losing him for free next summer.

Julian Alvarez to Barcelona

Julian Alvarez and Barcelona have not hidden their desire to work together next season, even though Atletico Madrid is unwilling to sanction a move to a rival for the Argentine.

Atletico have officially filed a complaint against Barcelona with La Liga, but the former Manchester City striker remains keen on the move.

Bradley Barcola to Liverpool

Barcola remains Liverpool’s preferred choice to replace Mohamed Salah, who left the club as a free agent at the end of last season after nine years at Merseyside.

The French international wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain in search of regular playing time, but PSG’s reported demand of a €170 million transfer fee is holding up any deal. The Parisians value the versatile forward with other deals completed in the transfer market this summer, particularly in England.

Mourinho blocks Vinicius’ proposed move

Legit.ng previously reported that Jose Mourinho is unwilling to sanction Vinicius Jr’s proposed move to Arsenal after reports about the Gunners’ interest.

Though the Special One is powerless as the contract standoff is between the player and the club, the manager is attempting to prevent the move.

Source: Legit.ng