A businesswoman has sent a message to fans and true lovers of Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, following his arrest

The original designer perfume dealer noted that Nigerians are only loyal online, and often fail to take real action

While urging fans of Verydarkman to direct their anger at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who took him, she shared what they should do next

Chinenye Azubuike, a designer perfume dealer and writer, has reacted to the sudden arrest of Verydarkman in the premises of GTBank in Abuja.

The businesswoman said those who truly love Verydarkman should direct their anger at the EFCC who took him and match their online noise with real action.

Businesswoman's advice to Verydarkman's fans

Chinenye, in a Facebook post, noted that Nigerians often fail to follow up their online loyalty with physical action and cited the '#ENDSARS' protest as an example.

She lamented that Nigerians' collective memory is short and their loyalty fades, adding that she had experienced this first hand.

The businesswoman urged people who truly love Verydarkman to show up physically at EFCC's office to express their displeasure about his arrest. She expressed optimism that the online critic would overcome his current challenge. Her Facebook post read:

"Dear Ratels,

"If you truly love VDM, your anger should be directed at the EFCC. Forget social media noise, if you care, leave whatever you’re doing and show up physically at their office.

"Nigerians are loyal online until real action is needed. Then suddenly, silence.

"Let’s be honest, is Nigeria a country you dye for?

"Remember EndSARS? Remember DJ Switch?

"Exactly! Our collective memory is short, and our loyalty fades the moment trending topics change.

"I’ve lived it firsthand. Help people, fight their battles, go the extra mile for them but the day you’re dragged? The very ones you helped will lead the charge against you.

"You’ll be shocked to your bones.

"Even those you gave money to bury their dead will be the first to write trash about you.

"So again, if you truly love VDM, don’t just tweet. Move. Go to EFCC. Let your voice be heard where it counts.

"And honestly, considering the caliber of enemies that man has, we should be thankful it’s EFCC and not unknown gunnnmen.

"When you fight corruption in Nigeria, you don’t get warnings, you simply disappear without a trace.

"This time, there’s a trace. That means there’s a chance. A chance to fight back legally.

"VDM will rise. He’s built for this. And by God’s grace, he’ll survive this storm again."

Businesswoman's remark on Verydarkman stirs reactions

Capella Umoh II said:

"Are they not stressing this young guy too much? Arresting and sueing him every eke market day because he chooses to stand in for the oppressed..

"Exactly what I said earlier,the attention should be on EFCC not GTB..bringing in GTB is distraction from the main course."

Carolyn Tom said:

"Wetin concern me concern VDM? Make I leave my house go Efcc office because of who? One misogynist? Make him dey where him dey."

Samuel Chidozie said:

"Na only for social media we dey show power,too much talk without any action."

Chyomyll Okuanata said:

"Exactly what I keep saying but most of his supporters are just all ready to start throwing insults without thinking deep.

"This is beyond the bank in question."

Ngozi Beauty Onu said:

"You've said it all."

Dere Oritsejafor-Ereku said:

"Nigerians will es.cort you with praises, when trouble burst no one will be left when you turn back."

Agbeje Nancy Jamgbadi said:

"You have spoken well.

"I commented on a post Yesterday.

"That I won't be surprised if by Monday l am not hearing anything about VDM.

"Because we only rant when it happens.

"Give 2-3 days everything go end.

"😭😭😭😭😭.

"May we all come out in mass tomorrow????"

