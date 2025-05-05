The recent arrest of online critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), at the premises of GTBank in Abuja has sparked continued reactions.

As people condemned the way Verydarkman was whisked away by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a lawyer gave new insights on the matter

The female lawyer shared how Verydarkman might become a billionaire from the viral arrest case

A Nigerian lawyer, Joyce Iwejuo, has reacted to the arrest of Verydarkman by EFCC operatives at GTBank premises in Abuja.

She shared how the popular critic could become a billionaire from the arrest, as she explained what the law said.

In a TikTok video by @de_monarch1, the lawyer noted that if VDM’s right were truly violated, he could seeks for damages.

She said:

“GTBank & EFCC might make VDM a billionaire—if his rights were truly violated, the law’s on his side! You want to effect an arrest which is within your authority to do that as EFCC. Was he invited and he failed to show up? Issue number 1.

“Issue no. 2, did GTBank have the right to detain Verydarkman? If yes, they escape liability. If no, Verydarkman can sue GTBank for false imprisonment and yes, if the court rules in his favour, they would pay him damages. Furthermore, it is been reported that he was whisked away with his eyes closed. Why? That is a gross violation on a person’s fundamental right. If you want to make an arrest, make an arrest. But do it in accordance with what the law provides for.

“Moving on, when you came to make the arrest, did you notify him in writing why he’s been arrested? This is provided for in section 35 of our constitution that a person must be notified in writing within 24 hours the reason why he or she is being arrested. EFCC has the power to make an arrest, but they do not have the power to act outside the scope of their powers. Blindfolding, no. Whisking somebody away like that. No. It's so sad.”

Reactions trail lawyer’s stance on VDM’s arrest

@Jayte said:

"Pls Dey say it’s cyberstalking that he was arrested for, is it efccs jurisdiction to arrest for cyberstalking. Pls educate me."

@DrBen said:

"That act should not be referred to as an arrest. It's kidnapping and abuse of power."

@Oppie said:

"They needed his phone so they were so desperate. It was a joint interest of entities cos they are scared of the level of evidences/info sources vdm has in possession."

@Royalmike1 said:

"All Nigerian banks are corporate thieves; last month a bank removed #31,590 from my account, 10 minutes ago this same bank deducted another #31,590 from my account."

@Squana said:

"It's not compulsory to invite him, there's nothing violation here, please state the laws they broke?"

Meanwhile, the EFCC shared their reason for arresting VDM and shared conditions for his release.

Catholic priest reacts to VDM's arrest

In a related story on Legit.ng, a Catholic priest, Fr Kelvin Ugwu, reacted as VDM fans had threatened to boycott GTBank over the critic’s arrest.

He advised fans of Verydarkman on the “best approach” to follow and what they should do instead.

In a viral post, the Catholic Priest said it was unwise for people to close their accounts or burn their ATM cards because of the matter.

