Breaking: Fire Breaks Out at Lagos Airport, FAAN Releases Statement as Video Trends
- A fire broke out at Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Sunday, August 2
- FAAN confirmed its Aerodrome Rescue and Firefighting Service was deployed and working to contain the blaze
- The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria said no casualties or deaths had been reported as at the time of the statement
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Ikeja, Lagos state - A fire broke out at Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos on Sunday morning, August 2, 2026, prompting an emergency response from airport rescue personnel.
Legit.ng reports that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) confirmed the incident in a statement issued the same day, saying its Aerodrome Rescue and Firefighting Service (ARFFS) had been deployed to the scene and was actively working to bring the fire under control.
Were there casualties in Lagos airport fire?
FAAN said no injuries or deaths had been recorded as a result of the fire. The agency gave no details on what caused the blaze or how much of the terminal was affected.
The authority said it would issue further updates as more information became available.
Terminal 2 at MMIA serves as a key facility within one of Nigeria's busiest international airports, handling a significant volume of passenger and cargo traffic in and out of Lagos.
Read FAAN's full statement, shared via its verified X account, below:
Watch the trending video of the Lagos fire incident below via X:
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.