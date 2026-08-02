A fire broke out at Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Sunday, August 2

FAAN confirmed its Aerodrome Rescue and Firefighting Service was deployed and working to contain the blaze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria said no casualties or deaths had been reported as at the time of the statement

Ikeja, Lagos state - A fire broke out at Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos on Sunday morning, August 2, 2026, prompting an emergency response from airport rescue personnel.

Legit.ng reports that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) confirmed the incident in a statement issued the same day, saying its Aerodrome Rescue and Firefighting Service (ARFFS) had been deployed to the scene and was actively working to bring the fire under control.

Fire at Lagos airport's Terminal 2 as FAAN confirms no casualties. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Were there casualties in Lagos airport fire?

FAAN said no injuries or deaths had been recorded as a result of the fire. The agency gave no details on what caused the blaze or how much of the terminal was affected.

The authority said it would issue further updates as more information became available.

Terminal 2 at MMIA serves as a key facility within one of Nigeria's busiest international airports, handling a significant volume of passenger and cargo traffic in and out of Lagos.

Read FAAN's full statement, shared via its verified X account, below:

Watch the trending video of the Lagos fire incident below via X:

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng