FCT, Abuja - Lawyer and human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has visited social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Adeyanju said the EFCC said there’s no petition against VeryDarkMan.

Deji Adeyanju says EFCC said there’s no petition against VeryDarkMan. Photo credit: @adeyanjudeji/@thatverydarkman

Source: Twitter

He said he still cannot understand why EFCC operatives arrested VeryDarkMan on Friday, May 2, 2025.

He made this known in a post shared via his X handle @adeyanjudeji on Monday evening, May 5, 2025.

“Got into the country this evening and went straight to VDM at EFCC. Just left him. We still cannot understand why he was arrested. EFCC said there’s no petition against him after our repeated demands.”

Nigerians react as VeryDarkMan's lawyer visits him

@KayfasCFD

Then why was he arrested

Maybe them plan to kill am lowkey but as everyone stood up their plans were abolished.

@ambitiousGunner

@officialEFCC, you owe Nigerians a clear explanation for VDM’s arrest. I may not care much about him, but I care about fairness and justice because if it’s him today, it could be anyone tomorrow.

@tboss_guy

Na fear make EFCC arrest am. No invitation o. Double standard in this country. This is nothing but injustice to VDM and the entire youth of this country.

@flourish007

What exactly is the reason for holding and abusing his human rights or is it true that @gtbank just wanted to "punish" VDM?

Lawless nation.

@Frank1470944016

Boss abeg try all your best to make sure VDM comes out please sir you’re the only hope we have now please 🙏 sir.

@jydkent

A quick one do they have the right to keep him there still since there’s no petition against him?

@abacus2020

From the look of things

VDM may have a very sophisticated leak or details of a high-profile person that may be too loud when revealed. Leak of Bobrisky has sent bob to exile. I see sense something is to be covered up.

@Tinubusvictim

He wasn't arrested. He was kidnapped. They want to shut him up that's all.

@mr_talkanddo

They are still busy looking through his phone to bring up charges against him, God pass them

#FREEVDMNOW

Reason EFCC operatives arrested VeryDarkMan

Recall that the main reason VeryDarkMan was arrested in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has emerged.

The social media influencer and proclaimed human rights activist was arrested by EFCC operatives.

An insider in the EFCC said the anti-graft agency arrested VeryDarkMan following several complaints from Nigerians over allegations of cyberstalking.

Date EFCC will reportedly release VeryDarkMan emerges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the date the EFCC will release VeryDarkMan has emerged.

A source within the anti-graft agency said VeryDarkMan will be released from the EFCC custody on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

According to the EFCC source, the anti-graft plans to formally charge VeryDarkMan to court on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

