Peller and Jarvis Update TikTok Bios After Traditional Wedding: "Gen Z Too Dey Rush Things"
- Peller and Jarvis updated their TikTok bios to reflect their new marital status following their traditional wedding on Sunday, August 2, 2026
- Jarvis' bio now reads 'Married to Peller' while Peller's says 'Married to Jarvis AI,' marking a quiet but public acknowledgement of their union
- The matching bio updates drew thousands of reactions online, with fans and followers pouring in congratulations for the newlyweds
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Nigerian TikTok stars Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis, have made their marriage official in the most Gen Z way possible, updating their TikTok bios to announce their union to millions of followers.
The update came shortly after the couple exchanged traditional wedding vows in Lagos on Saturday, August 1, 2026. Jarvis, whose TikTok handle is @realjadrolita with 10.3 million followers, changed her bio to read: "Married to @PELLER."
Peller, known on the platform as @realpeller with 16.1 million followers, updated his own bio to say: "Married to @JARVIS AI."
Though the gesture was understated, the matching bios served as the couple's clearest public confirmation yet that they had officially tied the knot.
Peller and Jarvis' Wedding Sparks Online Buzz
The traditional wedding had already generated significant chatter online, with fans and commenters weighing in on everything from the ceremony to the couple's dynamic.
The bio update only added more fuel to conversations already swirling across social media platforms.
A screenshot of Peller and Jarvis' updated bio is below:
Fans React to the Newlyweds
Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users on Instagram; read them below:
@isabellaebere commented:
"That's why its good to marry a guy that is not even upto 28....they can give you their kidney...no be those ones wey don tear eye finish"
@stylealert237 wrote:
"Wish them the best! May their love last 🙌"
@anhis_integrated shared:
"Beautiful.. May God sustain them"
@_amandianaeze11_ said:
"Please let keep bringing back the true Love, the true agape Love .......the world is already polluted but we can do this! Let Love Lead"
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@vickie_d_realtor reacted:
"Congratulations to them. Them too rush everything, these gen Z's blood too dey hot abegiiiiii......"
@mummyjayden1 wrote:
"Big congratulations to them"
Pretty Mike's arrival at Peller, Jarvis' wedding trends
Legit.ng previously reported that Pretty Mike of Lagos stole the spotlight at Peller and Jarvis' wedding with a dramatic entrance.
He arrived with a 15-person convoy dressed as a medical team, complete with lab coats, masks, and IV drips, sparking laughter and excitement among guests.
Later, he explained on Instagram that the stunt symbolised healing and balance, while celebrating the couple’s love story.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng