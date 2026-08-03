Peller and Jarvis updated their TikTok bios to reflect their new marital status following their traditional wedding on Sunday, August 2, 2026

Jarvis' bio now reads 'Married to Peller' while Peller's says 'Married to Jarvis AI,' marking a quiet but public acknowledgement of their union

The matching bio updates drew thousands of reactions online, with fans and followers pouring in congratulations for the newlyweds

Nigerian TikTok stars Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis, have made their marriage official in the most Gen Z way possible, updating their TikTok bios to announce their union to millions of followers.

The update came shortly after the couple exchanged traditional wedding vows in Lagos on Saturday, August 1, 2026. Jarvis, whose TikTok handle is @realjadrolita with 10.3 million followers, changed her bio to read: "Married to @PELLER."

Peller and Jarvis TikTok bio reflects their marital status. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller, known on the platform as @realpeller with 16.1 million followers, updated his own bio to say: "Married to @JARVIS AI."

Though the gesture was understated, the matching bios served as the couple's clearest public confirmation yet that they had officially tied the knot.

Peller and Jarvis' Wedding Sparks Online Buzz

The traditional wedding had already generated significant chatter online, with fans and commenters weighing in on everything from the ceremony to the couple's dynamic.

The bio update only added more fuel to conversations already swirling across social media platforms.

A screenshot of Peller and Jarvis' updated bio is below:

Peller and Jarvis celebrate their marriage with new changes on TikTok. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

Fans React to the Newlyweds

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users on Instagram; read them below:

@isabellaebere commented:

"That's why its good to marry a guy that is not even upto 28....they can give you their kidney...no be those ones wey don tear eye finish"

@stylealert237 wrote:

"Wish them the best! May their love last 🙌"

@anhis_integrated shared:

"Beautiful.. May God sustain them"

@_amandianaeze11_ said:

"Please let keep bringing back the true Love, the true agape Love .......the world is already polluted but we can do this! Let Love Lead"

@vickie_d_realtor reacted:

"Congratulations to them. Them too rush everything, these gen Z's blood too dey hot abegiiiiii......"

@mummyjayden1 wrote:

"Big congratulations to them"

Pretty Mike's arrival at Peller, Jarvis' wedding trends

Legit.ng previously reported that Pretty Mike of Lagos stole the spotlight at Peller and Jarvis' wedding with a dramatic entrance.

He arrived with a 15-person convoy dressed as a medical team, complete with lab coats, masks, and IV drips, sparking laughter and excitement among guests.

Later, he explained on Instagram that the stunt symbolised healing and balance, while celebrating the couple’s love story.

Source: Legit.ng