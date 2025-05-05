Nigerian socialite and relationship blogger, Blessing CEO, is the latest celebrity to react to VeryDarkMan’s arrest

In a video making the rounds, Blessing CEO taunted the online critic as she laughed at how he was reportedly blindfolded and beaten up

Blessing CEO’s reaction to VDM’s arrest raised mixed reactions from Nigerians, with some of them laughing along with her

Nigerian relationship blogger Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has reacted to VeryDarkMan’s latest arrest.

Days after the online critic, whose real name is Vincent Martins Otse, was picked up and allegedly detained by the EFCC after leaving a GTBank branch, many netizens reacted in different ways to the development.

While some people like Davido called for his release, others like Bobrisky taunted VeryDarkMan.

Celebrity relationship blogger, Blessing CEO, also shared her reaction to VeryDarkMan’s situation during an Instagram live video. The newly-engaged socialite was amused by the development, and she laughed hard as she taunted VDM.

Blessing CEO knocks VDM's fans

According to Blessing CEO, VDM’s fans cannot take half of what he dishes out to other people. She said:

“You people can’t take what your favourite dishes. That thing that you enjoy hearing from your fave, when somebody else says it, you people will be weeping. Now do you see how other people feel? You can’t take half. If I start with him… I don’t even want to talk till I know his crime! Bandit! Hoodlum!”

Not stopping there, she went on to laugh about how VDM was reportedly blindfolded and beaten up before his arrest. According to her, the EFCC bundled VeryDarkMan. She joked about how he couldn’t physically defend himself despite having big muscles. Blessing CEO admitted to being happy about VDM’s arrest. She said:

“So with your fave’s muscles, with all the gym wey he dey carry, he no fit blow. When I tell you say una favourite na toto, una think say I dey talk. Even me wey be woman, if you catch me, I must blow one person. As woman, that person wey carry me go feel am. All those gyming, na only for social media, when he sees women like me, Iyabo Ojo, Mohbad’s wife, Tonto Dikeh, he dey do chest. His fellow man bundle, he no throw punches. You people are lucky that I’m in love, this thing sweet me.”

See the full video below:

Reactions as Blessing CEO laughs at VDM’s arrest

Blessing CEO’s amusement over VDM’s arrest was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians. While some of them laughed along with her, others were not pleased.

Teeto__olayeni said:

“I didn’t know a day like this would come and I will agree with Blessing CEO. And the fact that they can’t dish half of what themselves and their favorite dish out to other people,and they are quick to curse. And one thing again,they all look alikeeeeeeeeeeeeee(scary looking)😂.”

Rejys_thriftshoes said:

“Sense no dey head from day one shaaa.”

Tt_sucess_restaurant said:

“Even if vdm dies today, his legacy will forever be in existence! In fact, in the history of Nigeria his name will forever ring positive bell in the ear of generations to come ......just 3 days look at how the whole nation feels his presence. who knows blessing or who cares about your existence.... take your time and look at everyone who had issues with vdm they are all bad egg in society . If your hands are clean and pure, you will love vdm wholeheartedly . I'm proud to have been in his clan. A genuine soul, a pure hearted man.”

Divine_odemhin said:

“I think say der be don settle😂😂😂😂 wenti dey sup.”

Dee.jayfit said:

“He is a gentleman with integrity, only tout like you, fight outside. U are shameless.”

Ijeoma.dorcas.94 wrote:

“No mind them 😂.”

Ademola_tinny said:

“She go come later beg the way she later beg davido 😂.”

Sodgen said:

“This one is female version of deone.”

Angel_uriel_oreoluwa said:

“One thing for sure is they can’t charge him for money related issues. He has integrity like he said.”

Nedu reenacts VDM's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu, reacted to the controversy surrounding Verydarkman's arrest by the EFCC.

In a video posted online that has since gone viral, the podcaster dramatised the claimed abduction of Verydarkman by EFCC agents. Particularly the moment the critic was allegedly blindfolded and taken away.

