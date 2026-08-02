Australia's Department of Home Affairs has raised the minimum salary thresholds for several employer-sponsored skilled visas effective July 1, 2026

The 3.8% increase is tied to changes in Australia's Average Weekly Ordinary Time Earnings and covers three separate income thresholds

The new salary floors apply only to fresh nomination applications and do not affect existing visa holders or earlier submissions

Australia has raised the minimum salary requirements for a range of employer-sponsored skilled visas by 3.8%, with the new thresholds taking effect from July 1, 2026, for all new nomination applications.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs said the adjustment follows changes in the country's Average Weekly Ordinary Time Earnings (AWOTE) and is part of an annual indexation process designed to prevent skilled migration from being used to undercut the wages of local workers.

Australia unveils new income thresholds for skilled workers seeking visas. Photo Credit: Fairfax Media, John W.Banagan

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What the new thresholds cover

Three separate income thresholds have been revised under the new rules.

The Core Skills Income Threshold (CSIT) has moved from AUD 76,515 to AUD 79,423. This threshold covers nomination applications under the Core Skills stream of the Skills in Demand visa (subclass 482) and the Employer Nomination Scheme visa (subclass 186).

The Specialist Skills Income Threshold (SSIT) has risen from AUD 141,210 to AUD 146,576, applying to the Specialist Skills stream of the Skills in Demand visa (subclass 482).

The Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT) has also moved from AUD 76,515 to AUD 79,423, covering the Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional visa (subclass 494) and the Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme visa (subclass 187).

Those affected by the new thresholds

According to the Department of Home Affairs, the revised thresholds apply exclusively to nomination applications lodged on or after July 1, 2026. Existing visa holders and any applications submitted before that date remain unaffected by the changes.

The department said the annual indexation helps keep the wages of skilled migrants in line with those earned by Australian workers, reinforcing the principle that overseas recruitment should not give employers a cost advantage over hiring locally.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had unveiled a new migration plan for 2026/2027 and mentioned those who will get priority visas.

Benefits of Australian citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had highlighted six benefits foreigners will enjoy when they become citizens.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs published the information as part of its official guidance on what citizenship means for new Australians.

The privileges go beyond simple residency rights. Permanent residents in Australia already enjoy access to many public services, but they do not have the right to vote, stand for parliament, or serve in the Australian Defence Force.

Source: Legit.ng