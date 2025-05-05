The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has dissociated themselves from a report making the rounds about VeryDarkMan’s arrest

The report had claimed that the EFCC admitted to arresting VDM and disclosed reasons for his detainment among other things

The EFCC’s denial of the report raised the concerns of many Nigerians as they worried about VDM’s safety

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied reports about their involvement in VeryDarkMan’s arrest.

The online critic, whose real name is Vincent Martins Otse, was allegedly arrested and detained by the EFCC on May 2, 2025, after he followed his mother to a GTBank branch to sort out issues with her account.

Days after his arrest, the EFCC reportedly confirmed details of VDM’s arrest to BBC Pidgin. It was said that they arrested the activist based on petitions from certain complainants who had concerns against him.

EFCC denies report of giving statement about VDM's arrest. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @officialefcc

Source: Instagram

When BBC Pidgin enquired if the petitions were tied to GTBank, he said they were from different people, and it was the petitioners' responsibility to preserve them. The report also stated that VDM was going to be charged to court.

However, a few hours after the EFCC’s alleged confirmation of VDM’s arrest went viral, they took to their social media page to deny the report.

On the EFCC’s official X page, photos of the reports were posted and labelled as fake news. See the tweet below:

Nigerians react as EFCC denies report on VDM’s arrest

After the EFCC debunked the report stating that they arrested VeryDarkMan, the anti-graft agency’s tweet went viral and it drew the attention of numerous Nigerians. Some of them expressed their concerns about the development:

Nigerians react as EFCC debunks report of giving statement about VDM's arrest. Photos: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Iam_djswazzyhernandez said:

“For them to respond so fast. Just know start praying for VDM. His life is in serious grave danger.”

Richmyde said:

“Then why dem arrest him…”

Franknero400 said:

“So why did you people kidnap him? Were you people sent by your pay master to kill him or to silence him Efcc and GTbank?”

Andy_kool said:

“Deny what? How then did BBC have the news on their website? If EFCC can deny the Fake news, why then EFCC no fit release press statement of his kidnap and why he was kidnapped and abducted by EFCC? Abi efcc is now bandits and kidnappers allegedly?”

Maksey said:

“Once they deny or debunk anything just know that it’s true.”

Windelvetements said:

“They are still looking for crime to put on him.”

Chiaarons said:

“If they can respond in this manner, then why are they not releasing an official statement over his kidnap, bcos this is obviously a kidnap and NOT an arrest 🤦‍♀️.”

Kayla_boaz1 said:

“Do guys even know how his mom will be feeling by all these!!! How did we even get here?”

Postopaul336 said:

“Make them no come deny say him dey there custody ooo,this administration really want check us.”

Okrika_collectibles said:

“Wait o …..when has it become the duty of the EFCC to arrest cyberstalkers . Is it no longer a Financial Crime commission? Abi am i missing something?”

Free VDM protest: Jojo of Lele locked in EFCC premises

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian social media influencer Josephine Sunday, aka Jojo of Lele, joined many others during the Free VDM protest in Abuja on Monday, May 5, 2025.

However, she was locked inside the EFCC office premises after she stormed the place with other protesters.

Nigerians on social media reacted to the video of her situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng