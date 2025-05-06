The arrest warrant for online personality Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, was allegedly issued by Chief Magistrate Njideka Iloanya-Duru in Wuse Zone 2 on charges of cyberstalking

Legal representatives of Deji Adeyanju & Partners sought clarification on the arrest but were met with resistance from EFCC officers, who refused to disclose specific allegations against Otse's associate, Steven Avuara

Concerns have been raised over the handling of the arrest, as eyewitness reports suggest Otse and Avuara were accosted at gunpoint, physically assaulted, and blindfolded before being taken into custody

On 2nd May 2025, officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) presented an arrest warrant against Mr. Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

The warrant was allegedly issued by Her Worship, Njideka Iloanya-Duru (Mrs.), Chief Magistrate II, Wuse Zone 2, on charges of cyberstalking.

Despite repeated requests from legal representatives, EFCC officers declined to reveal the specific allegations against Mr. Avuara, VeryDarkMan’s associate.

However, they displayed the arrest warrant for Mr. Otse, confirming that it had been signed by Chief Magistrate Njideka Iloanya-Duru.

Circumstances surrounding the arrest

Earlier that day, VeryDarkMan and Mr. Steven Avuara, also known as C-PACK, were arrested by EFCC officers shortly after exiting Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) Ltd in Garki, Area 3, Abuja.

Legal representatives from Deji Adeyanju & Partners, Marvin Omorogbe, Esq. and Steven Eze, Esq., visited EFCC Headquarters, where they verified their clients’ detention by officials from the Commission’s Special Duty Committee (SDC) Unit 4.

Eyewitness account of incident

During an interaction with Mr. Avuara, he detailed that he, Mr. Otse, and Mrs. Blessing Otse had gone to GTB Garki to inquire about frequent deductions from Mrs. Otse’s bank account.

As they attempted to leave, they were locked in the bank’s security door for over five minutes before being accosted at gunpoint outside the premises by armed men in black uniforms.

Mr. Avuara further explained that Mr. Otse refused to communicate with anyone, likely due to the physical and psychological trauma inflicted during the arrest.

The officers reportedly labeled them as "bandits" and threatened to shoot them in the presence of Mrs. Otse.

Concerns over due process and rights violations

Despite legal representatives demanding full disclosure of allegations against Mr. Avuara, EFCC officials persisted in attempting an interrogation without prior explanation.

As a result, the lawyers exited the interrogation room and EFCC Headquarters in protest.

While efforts continue to engage the EFCC, the legal team urges the Commission to respect the constitutional rights of their clients.

See the statement below:

4 times VeryDarkMan faced arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan, also known as Martins Vincent Otse, has been arrested multiple times due to various controversies surrounding his outspoken nature and social media activism.

His arrests have often been linked to allegations of cyberstalking, defamation, and conflicts with influential figures.

VeryDarkMan was reportedly arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja on five counts of cyberstalking. The charges stemmed from his alleged online harassment of the Nigeria Police Force and Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh.

