Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has joined the growing list of VeryDarkMan’s ‘victims’ to react to his arrest

The socialite took to social media to share a video where he seemingly threw shade at the online critic who has been behind bars

Bobrisky’s statement in the video drew the attention of many Nigerians, particularly VDM’s fans, and they reacted

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye aka Bobrisky has broken his silence about VeryDarkMan’s current situation.

VDM, whose real name is Vincent Martins Otse, was arrested and allegedly detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on May 2, 2025, and this move triggered both positive and negative reactions from Nigerians.

One of those who seemingly reacted to VeryDarkMan’s arrest was one of the ‘victims’ of his activism, Bobrisky.

Nigerians speak as Bobrisky reacts to VeryDarkMan's arrest. Photos: @bobrisky222, @verydarkblackman

On social media, the celebrity crossdresser shared a video of himself laughing hard while referencing a popular statement about laughing last. Bobrisky said:

“There’s this popular saying, who laughs last laughs best.”

See the now-deleted video below:

Reactions as Bobrisky taunts VDM

Bobrisky’s video amid VeryDarkMan’s arrest and detention by the EFCC was met with mixed reactions from netizens. While some of VDM’s fans condemned the crossdresser, others noted that VDM has been known to also laugh at his critics:

Egho16 said:

“Just two or so weeks ago, verydarkman was laughing at Terry Apala’s arrest. Let them all be laughing at each other jare. Regular customers.”

Kingsharonstone said:

“Make She no laugh because of Wetin stranger go talk?”

Man_like_os_ wrote:

“Real Mumu of Lagos.”

Highly_inflammable1 said:

“BUT VDM ALSO WAS LAUGHING AT OTHERS TOO NAH 😂😂😂 ABEG MAKE DEM DEY LAUGH DEMSELF DEY GO 😂😂😂😂 Nothing really concern me with all of dem😂.”

Madamcandytamy said:

“See dis one wey VDM don send on Exile. Mumu.”

Queen_veedash said:

“But hand don already reach Bob na, He was even jailed sef.”

phizys_empirehairs said:

"Keep laughing, how many lives have you impacted positively???? Even your appearance doesn’t add value positively to humanity. If you have so much confidence in your self, you won’t be craving to switch your gender."

big__divah said:

"As much as I’m a fan of what VDM does for the community, omo if the tables were reversed… he too would hv made a video laughing at Bob. So enough of the emotional blackmail, it’s a “petty for petty” kinda game😒."

naija_gistlover wrote:

"I be Ratel ooo. But make we no lie. BOB suppose laugh true true."

uccie_standard said:

"How we wan know who laugh last when all of us still dey alive? Laughter still dey come make everybody carry our beaded bag dey pose till then."

kingjennybae0079 wrote:

"So make person no laugh again for their page. Did she mention names while laughing and besides how una take know say na because vdm she dey laugh. Make una take am easy oooh."

Nedu recreates VDM's 'abduction'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, best known as Nedu, reacted to recent controversy surrounding Verydarkman's incarceration by the EFCC.

In a satirical video that has since gone viral, the well-known podcaster dramatised the claimed abduction of Verydarkman by EFCC agents. He used humour to convey the incident.

