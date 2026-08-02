Muhammadu Buhari, known as Kosan Waka, died on Sunday, August 2, 2026, and was set to be buried in Tsanni village, Katsina State

Kosan Waka built his reputation singing political praises, particularly in support of Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

Governor Yusuf released a condolence statement calling the singer's death a painful loss to the entertainment industry and the wider community

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - Muhammadu Buhari, the celebrated Hausa political praise singer widely known by his stage name Kosan Waka, died on Sunday, August 2, 2026, at the age of 47.

The singer was to be buried at 5 p.m. the same day in Tsanni village, Batagarawa local government area of Katsina State, where he hailed from.

Kosan Waka passes away: "His music left a lasting mark on political communication". Photo credit: @northern_trends

Source: Twitter

Kosan Waka built a wide following through his politically charged musical performances, most notably those praising Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

As reported by Daily Trust, his work was credited with shaping political communication and promoting Hausa culture across northern Nigeria and beyond.

Governor Yusuf mourns singer's loss

Governor Yusuf publicly expressed grief over the singer's passing, describing it as deeply painful to the entertainment community and to society at large.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor's spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, issued a condolence message on his behalf, calling Kosan Waka a patriotic son of Katsina State whose music left a lasting mark on political communication, cultural promotion and public enlightenment in Kano.

"The late Kosan Waka was one of Kano's most celebrated political singers whose talent, creativity and captivating performances earned him admiration across the country,"

Yusuf added that the singer's contributions to the Hausa entertainment industry and to the growth of political communication would not be forgotten.

He extended his condolences to the deceased's family, singling out his mother, as well as his friends, associates, admirers and the people of Kano State.

The governor also joined members of the entertainment industry and millions of the singer's admirers across Nigeria in mourning the loss.

According to The Punch, Kosan Waka, who was known for songs on politics, governance and social issues, died after a brief illness.

“We join the entertainment industry and millions of admirers across Nigeria in mourning this painful loss, and we pray that Allah grants him eternal rest.”

Governor Yusuf extended his condolences to Kosan Waka's family. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Prayers for late singer

Governor Yusuf prayed for Almighty Allah to forgive the late singer's shortcomings, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus and give his family the strength to bear the loss during this difficult time.

Popular Juju singer St Janet is dead

Recall that Juju and Highlife singer St Janet, known as Iyun Janet Ajilore, passed away on Saturday after a brief illness.

The singer, fondly called Mama Yabis, built a massive following through her unfiltered party songs and electrifying stage performances.

Fans and colleagues have begun pouring in tributes following the announcement of her death on Sunday, August 2, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng