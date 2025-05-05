Breaking: Did EFCC Give Reason for Arresting VeryDarkMan? Fact Emerges
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has denied the report that it arrested a Nigerian social media influencer and critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), because of multiple petitions against him.
Earlier, the BBC quoted the spokesperson for the commission, Dele Oyewale, who was said to have stated on Monday, May 5, that they arrested the activist based on petitions from certain complainants who had concerns against VDM.
Oyewale reportedly said:
"We arrested him to respond to a series of allegations raised against am by some petitioners."
When BBC Pidgin enquired if the petitions were tied to GTBank, he said they were from different people, and it was the petitioners' responsibility to preserve them. The EFCC spokesperson reportedly added:
"We'll release him once meet the bail conditions and we will taken the case to court as soon as possible, we are law abiding".
In the final notes, the agency confirmed that the activist was arrested in Abuja.
But in a tweet on Monday evening, the anti-graft agency tagged the report as fake news.
Source: Legit.ng
