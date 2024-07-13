Yobe state government led by Hon. Mai Mala Buni has administered oaths of office and allegiance to new commissioners, permanent secretaries and 28 special advisers

Governor Buni urged the newly appointed members of his cabinet to add value to the Yobe state government

The governor gave a special task to the state's new Head of Service, Hamidu M. Alhaji

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has administered the oath of office to two commissioners, the head of service, four permanent secretaries, and 28 special advisers to ensure effective service delivery in the state.

Buni, during the swearing-in ceremony, charged the new commissioners to contribute positively to the formulation and execution of all government policies, programs, and projects prudently and transparently for the benefit of the people of the state..

The governor confirmed the development in a post shared on his Facebook page, accompanied by a photo.

“You are also expected to use your wealth of experience and inject new ideas to add value to the achievements recorded by this administration. You should be mindful of serving the people first with great consideration to the future of the state, “ he said.

Governor Buni, in his message to the new Head of Service, Hamidu M. Alhaji, said:

“The state is losing experienced hands to retirement, you should cultivate a new effective and efficient workforce to serve our people.”

The newly appointed commissioners include Professor Abba Idris and Alh. Mohammed Mohammed Bara.

Read Buni's full statement here:

"Today, we are delighted to have Associate Professor Dr. Abba Idris Adam as the Honorable Commissioner of Basic Education in our state. Dr. Adam's exceptional academic background and wealth of experience as a renowned scholar and researcher make him an ideal fit for this role. His dedication to education is evident in his impressive career, including his current position as Provost of Yobe State College of Legal and Education, Nguru.

"Along with him is Hon. Mohammed Mohammed Bara as Commissioner for Transport and Energy. His expertise and passion for infrastructure development will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and progress of our state.

"Furthermore, we congratulate our Head of Service for confirmation of his appointment, new Permanent Secretaries and special advisers who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields. Their expertise and commitment will be invaluable in driving our administration's vision forward.

"We are hopeful that these appointees will work tirelessly in serving our great state and its people. Congratulations to them all!

"Thank you, and may God bless Yobe State."

