The director of press at OHCSF, Eno Olotu, shared further updates on the recruitment process for the prestigious position

FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, November 13, a report disclosed that 19 directors out of 38 shortlisted for the position of permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service had failed the qualifying examination.

It was reported that the directors wrote the exams on Monday, November 11, 2024.

A memo signed by Dr. Emmanuel Meribole on behalf of the examination committee, and published by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) on Tuesday, November 12, further confirmed the development.

Recall that in October, the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through the OHCSF, initiated the process of selecting new permanent secretaries to fill vacancies in eight states.

But giving an update on the ongoing process recruitment process, the director of press at OHCSF, Eno Olotu, said:

"Of the 38 eligible directors who sat for the exam, 19 have passed the first stage and will move on to the second stage, which will assess their competency in using Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in government operations on Wednesday, November 13, 2024."

Details about the recruitment process

Speaking further, Olotu emphasized that the recruitment process follows a rigorous, three-stage procedure to ensure only the most qualified candidates are selected.

He noted that successful candidates from the second stage will proceed to the final stage on Friday, November 15, 2024, where they will face a panel of top bureaucrats and private sector representatives, Channels TV reported.

PhD student could not write his name properly

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Professor Garba Maitafsir, the DG of the National Teachers Institute (NTI), has insisted that the decline in Nigeria’s education standards is not due to systemic failure, but rather the quality of teaching.

He made this assertion as he disclosed he met a PhD student who could not write his name correctly.

The university lecturer, at a one-day workshop in Kaduna, shared the way forward under Governor Uba Sani's leadership.

