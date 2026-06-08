Federal Government confirms upcoming Computer-Based Test for Civil Service recruitment amidst false cancellation reports

FCSC assures applicants that recruitment process continues and urges patience while logistics are finalized

Transparent and merit-based recruitment emphasized, with all updates to be communicated through official channels

The Federal Government has reassured applicants in the ongoing Federal Civil Service recruitment exercise that the next stage of the process, a Computer-Based Test (CBT), will hold soon.

Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Professor Tunji Olaopa, dismissed reports suggesting that the examination had been cancelled, describing them as false and misleading.

Federal Civil Service Recruitment: FG Announces Next Action For All Applicants

Source: UGC

The statement was signed by Ibraheem Zakariyya, Head of Press and Public Relations, on behalf of the Commission.

According to him, preparations for the CBT are already in place, pending the final provision of required logistics and resources.

False cancellation claims dismissed

The Commission urged the public to disregard rumours circulating online about the suspension of the recruitment test, insisting that the exercise remains active and on course.

Officials stressed that the recruitment process has not been abandoned or delayed indefinitely, but is only awaiting administrative and operational readiness.

Applicants advised to remain patient

Shortlisted candidates have been encouraged to stay calm and continue monitoring official channels for verified updates regarding the test schedule and further instructions.

Professor Olaopa emphasised that all communication regarding the recruitment exercise would be issued strictly through authorised Commission platforms to avoid misinformation.

The FCSC reiterated its commitment to a transparent and merit-based recruitment process aimed at strengthening the capacity of the civil service.

It assured applicants that no eligible candidate would be left out of due process, adding that the CBT remains a critical stage in the selection procedure.

FG announce 5 new packages for civil servants

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has approved five fresh benefits for civil servants. The development was to boost the morale of the workers and increase their take-home pay while working and retiring.

The announcement was made on Friday, April 24, 2026, by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, during a press briefing in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng