Federal Civil Service Recruitment: FG Announces Next Action For All Applicants
- Federal Government confirms upcoming Computer-Based Test for Civil Service recruitment amidst false cancellation reports
- FCSC assures applicants that recruitment process continues and urges patience while logistics are finalized
- Transparent and merit-based recruitment emphasized, with all updates to be communicated through official channels
The Federal Government has reassured applicants in the ongoing Federal Civil Service recruitment exercise that the next stage of the process, a Computer-Based Test (CBT), will hold soon.
Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Professor Tunji Olaopa, dismissed reports suggesting that the examination had been cancelled, describing them as false and misleading.
The statement was signed by Ibraheem Zakariyya, Head of Press and Public Relations, on behalf of the Commission.
According to him, preparations for the CBT are already in place, pending the final provision of required logistics and resources.
False cancellation claims dismissed
The Commission urged the public to disregard rumours circulating online about the suspension of the recruitment test, insisting that the exercise remains active and on course.
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Officials stressed that the recruitment process has not been abandoned or delayed indefinitely, but is only awaiting administrative and operational readiness.
Applicants advised to remain patient
Shortlisted candidates have been encouraged to stay calm and continue monitoring official channels for verified updates regarding the test schedule and further instructions.
Professor Olaopa emphasised that all communication regarding the recruitment exercise would be issued strictly through authorised Commission platforms to avoid misinformation.
The FCSC reiterated its commitment to a transparent and merit-based recruitment process aimed at strengthening the capacity of the civil service.
It assured applicants that no eligible candidate would be left out of due process, adding that the CBT remains a critical stage in the selection procedure.
FG announce 5 new packages for civil servants
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has approved five fresh benefits for civil servants. The development was to boost the morale of the workers and increase their take-home pay while working and retiring.
The announcement was made on Friday, April 24, 2026, by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, during a press briefing in Abuja.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944