President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed eight new permanent secretaries to fill existing and impending vacancies in various states and geopolitical zones. This is the second set of appointments made by the president, following the first set appointed in June from states including Akwa Ibom, Anambra, and Bauchi.

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation selected the new permanent secretaries after a diligent process.

They include Onwusoro Maduka Ihemelandu from Abia, Ndiomu Ebiogeh Philip from Bayelsa, Anuma Ogbonnaya Nlia from Ebonyi, Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam from Enugu, Kalba Danjuma Usman from Gombe, Usman Salihu Aminu from Kebbi, Oyekunle Patience Nwakuso from Rivers, and Nadungu Gagare from Kaduna.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu on information and strategy, announced the development in a statement on Monday, December 16, adding that the appointment of these new permanent secretaries is expected to bring about positive changes in the federal civil service.

President Tinubu has urged the new appointees to demonstrate greater commitment, diligence, and innovation in serving the nation. This call to action emphasizes the importance of their roles in driving progress and development in the country.

The selection process for the new permanent secretaries was rigorous, ensuring that only the most qualified and capable individuals were chosen for these critical roles. As they assume their new positions, they will be expected to work tirelessly to promote the interests of the nation and its citizens.

