Nyesom Wike has reacted to the criticism of the directive he issued to the permanent secretaries in the FCTA

Legit.ng reported that the FCT minister, in a viral video directed his ministry's permanent secretaries to take a bow before Tinubu

Reacting to criticisms, Wike noted that it was an action to thank President Tinubu for the appointment of the perm secs

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has given reasons for asking some permanent secretaries to bow before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike reacts as Nigerians drag him for instructing FCT officials to bow before Tinubu Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Recall that on Tuesday, June 4, Wike was seen in a viral video directing his ministry's permanent secretaries to bow before Tinubu.

The FCT minister noted that Tinubu should be appreciated for allowing the FCT administration to have permanent secretaries, which was not in existence before his time.

However, the video has generated negative reactions from some Nigerians who were not comfortable with the mode of appreciation shown to the President Tinubu.

But speaking on Thursday, June 6, during the commissioning of the seventh FCT project as part of activities marking Tinubu’s one year in office, the minister clarified his action, The Cable reported.

Wike said the action was to show appreciation to President Tinubu, who approved the appointment of the permanent secretaries whom he said had earlier lost hope in their career progression, Daily Trust reported.

The FCT minister said:

“Two days ago, when the President came, we tried to thank him for what he did to ensure that those who had already lost hope in their career progression got to the peak of their career.

“Before now, FCTA did not have permanent secretaries. But with Mr. President’s renewed hope, he said they must get to the peak of their careers by getting to the position of permanent secretary and head of the civil service, if possible.

“Mr. President granted that, and then I called out the permanent secretaries who are the beneficiaries to come out and take a bow and thank Mr. President.

“It is an honour to be called out to take a bow, but some human beings can never see anything good. Instead, they are criticising, saying, ‘How will you call people who are permanent secretaries and ask them to take a bow?”

Tinubu hails Wike as he commissions key projects in Abuja

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, June 5, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu said appointing Nyesom Wike as the minister of the FCT was one of the best appointments he had made since the start of his administration.

Tinubu disclosed this in Abuja during the commissioning of the extension of the Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX) and the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) to the Southern Parkway.

The president, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, commended Wike for his commitment to his vision for a modern, prosperous, and inclusive federal capital.

Source: Legit.ng