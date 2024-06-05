Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the viral video of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) asking the newly promoted permanent secretaries in his ministry to bow before President Bola Tinubu.

In a viral video, the minister called out the permanent secretaries to appreciate the president for allowing the FCT administration to appoint them as the first permanent secretaries in the ministries.

Wike asks permanent secretaries to bow before Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The incident happened at the commissioning of the expanded Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) completed by the FCT administration.

Wike will be the first FCT minister to constitute the FCT Civil Service Commission and the first minister to appoint permanent secretaries in the history of the Nigeria capita;.

However, some Nigerians have condemned the minister's action in the viral video's comment section. Below are some of their comments:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Jay Daniel said:

"This joke isn’t funny anymore."

A user with the handle @breakyon3ck commented:

"What sort of condescending attitude is this? So because they gave them jobs, they have to go through a humiliation process to acknowledge it?? Nigeria will not go anywhere with such people."

Another user @jollynony wrote:

"Wike represents everything that is wrong about our politics, bar none."

Valencia Cute stated:

"They now call people out to bow before Tinubu nawa."

Eugene Ohu advised:

“Remember, man, that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”

See the video here:

Source: Legit.ng