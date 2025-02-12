Out of 29 federal directors who took the Permanent Secretary qualifying exam, 18 failed to meet the 50 percent pass mark, leaving only 11 eligible for the next selection stage

The recruitment, approved by President Bola Tinubu, bars directors under disciplinary procedures and follows the Federal Character principle, ensuring only candidates from specific states qualify

Nigerians have reacted strongly, with some questioning the need for an exam at such a senior level, while others criticize the system, alleging corruption and incompetence among the candidates

Eighteen out of 29 federal directors who sat for the Permanent Secretary qualifying examination have failed, unable to meet the required 50 percent threshold.

This was revealed in a memo signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Gabriel Aduda, on behalf of the examination committee.

According to the memo, only 11 directors successfully passed and will proceed to the next stage of the selection process, scheduled for Wednesday, February 12.

The federal government, through the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, had earlier announced the commencement of the selection process to fill vacant permanent secretary positions.

A separate memo signed by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, confirmed that President Bola Tinubu had approved the appointment process.

The document also stated that directors undergoing disciplinary procedures were barred from applying.

Additionally, only candidates from specific states were eligible to ensure compliance with the federal character principle, The Punch reported.

Public Reactions to the Exam Results

The revelation that a majority of candidates failed has sparked widespread reactions via X, with many Nigerians questioning the examination process and the competency of the candidates.

Social media user @NudgeTM expressed skepticism about the need for an examination at such a senior level:

"Why does anyone need to write exams to become a permanent secretary? It doesn’t make any sense. At that level, you should be assessing them based on their experience and perhaps interviewing them for the new roles."

Another user, @only_Blackbird, suggested that many directors might not be as qualified as they appear:

"LoL we know they were pushed there... Are any one of them even as qualified as most of us today? I'm looking forward to a fair challenge!!!"

Some reactions took a more critical tone, with @OgbondaKelvin implying that corruption played a role in the directors' failures:

"Just imagine, without forgery and corrupt people like this."

Similarly, @akandealli made a humorous remark about the impact of wealth on academic performance:

"When too much money don enter head, book no dey fit enter again."

As the appointment process continues, many Nigerians are closely watching to see how the government will handle the next stage and whether the system will ensure competence and merit in key civil service positions.

PhD student could not write his name properly

