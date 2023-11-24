BREAKING: President Tinubu Appoints 8 New Permanent Secretaries

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, November 24, announced the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries

, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu'sa aide said the newly appointed eight Permanent Secretaries are in the Federal Civil Service

Ngelale disclosed that the approval came after the recently concluded selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed eight new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

Tinubu made the approval following the recently concluded selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, November 24.

Newly appointed Permanent Secretaries

Ndakayo-Aishetu Gogo

Adeoye Adeleye Ayodeji

Rimi Nura Abba

Bako Deborah Odoh

Omachi Raymond Omenka

Ahmed Dunoma Umar

Watti Tinuke

Ella Nicholas Agbo

Tinubu anticipates that the new Permanent Secretaries will deploy their expertise and competence in executing the Renewed Hope mandate

"President Tinubu anticipates that the new Permanent Secretaries, having emerged at the top of qualified candidates after a diligent assessment process, will deploy their expertise and competence in the effective execution of the Renewed Hope mandate to revitalize service delivery in all Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in the superceding interest of the Nigerian people."

