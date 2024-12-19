President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has approved a major redeployment of permanent secretaries

Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, disclosed this in a statement made available to the press on Thursday

The OHCSF directs all redeployed permanent secretaries to complete their formalities by December 31, 2024

State House, Abuja - On Thursday, December 19, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) announced the redeployment of several federal permanent secretaries, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's approval.

FG redeploys Permanent Secretaries across key ministries

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, revealed this in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to the statement, the reshuffling affected key ministries across the country.

Full list: New postings of the permanent secretaries

The reassigned permanent secretaries and their new postings are as follows:

Mr. Gabriel Aduda: From the Ministry of Women Affairs to the Ministry of Defence.

Mr. Olumuyiwa Enitan Abel: From the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to the Ministry of Education (to understudy the permanent secretary).

Mr. Temitope Peter Fashedemi: From the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to the State House.

Dr. Shuaib Mohammed Lamido Belgore: From the Ministry of Regional Development to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Dr. Marcus Olaniyi Olowolabi: From the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

Engr. Adebiyi Olusesan Olufunso: From the State House to the Ministry of Works.

Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana: From the Ministry of Defence to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Dr. Yakubu Adam Kofarmata: From the Ministry of Works to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

Mr. Raymond Omenka Omachi: From the Common Services Office (OHCSF) to the Ministry of Finance (Special Duties).

Mrs. Tinuke Watti: From the Ministry of Sports Development to the Ministry of Regional Development.

Dr. Maryam Ismaila Keshinro: From the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs to the Ministry of Women Affairs.

As reported by The Nation and NTA News, the Head of Service directed all affected permanent secretaries to complete their handing-over and taking-over formalities by December 31, 2024.

