FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, August 14, approved the appointment of three new permanent secretaries for the federal capital territory administration (FCTA).

Legit.ng reports that the FCTA is a ministry that administers the Nigerian capital city and is headed by Nyesom Wike, the current FCT minister.

The FCTA is headed by Minister Nyesom Wike, who is appointed by the President, and assisted by a permanent secretary, who is a career civil servant. Photo credits: @officialABAT, @GovWike

As reported by The Punch, the new appointments were confirmed in a statement signed by Anthony Ogunleye, the FCTA's director of press.

Legit.ng gathered that the engagements were necessitated by the imminent retirement of two of the previously appointed secretaries and the creation of the youth development secretariat.

The newly appointed secretaries are Ajayi Rotimi Babatunde (south west), Okeke Joy Chinwe (south east), and Nathan Nancy Sabanti (north east).

Per Vanguard newspaper, Ogunleye added that President Tinubu also approved the formalisation of the position of the solicitor-general of the FCT administration as solicitor general/permanent secretary for the legal services secretariat.

The director disclosed that the appointees, including Abdullahi Ango, the mandate secretary of the youth development secretariat, would be inaugurated on Thursday, August 15.

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu had on March 12, appointed 10 pioneer permanent secretaries for the FCTA, which authorities said is in line with the provisions of the FCT civil service commission law 2018.

Check out the list of the new permanent secretaries for the FCTA below:

Ajayi Rotimi Babatunde Nathan Nancy Sabanti Okeke Joy Chinwe

More to follow...

