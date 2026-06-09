A bandit commander claimed he abandoned plans to release the wife of retired Major General Abubakar Rabe because of increased security deployments in the area

The gang leader demanded the release of alleged associates and the return of cattle reportedly seized during security operations before any progress could be made

Katsina State authorities said intelligence-driven operations had advanced significantly and expressed confidence that the abducted couple would be rescued

A notorious bandit commander operating in Katsina state has claimed that heightened security activity prevented him from carrying out an earlier promise to free the wife of a retired senior military officer who was abducted alongside her husband.

The gang leader, identified as Kachalla Muhammad, made the claim in an audio recording that has circulated widely on social media.

Abubakar Rabe and his wife, Hajiya Amina Abubakar, were abducted while travelling to Katsina State. Photo: UGC

Source: Original

Legit.ng has reported that he made contact with the family of the victims following the abduction.

As reported by Daily Trust, he alleged that the deployment of security personnel in the area influenced his decision to suspend plans to release Hajiya Amina Abubakar, wife of retired Major General Abubakar Rabe.

Why was release plan abandoned?

The retired army officer and his wife were kidnapped on May 30 while travelling to Katsina State. Their vehicle was reportedly attacked along the Marabar Musawa to Kafinsoli road in Matazu Local Government Area.

According to Kachalla, discussions had taken place regarding the possible release of the retired general’s wife. However, he said the presence of security forces altered those plans.

He said:

“I had promised the General that I would release his wife, but the deployment of security personnel in the area made me change my mind.”

The bandit leader also accused authorities of arresting individuals he claimed were associated with his group. He argued that the arrests had made any prospect of engagement more difficult.

Kachalla further demanded the release of three people he alleged were being held by government authorities. He also called for the return of cattle reportedly seized during security operations in the Jikamshi area.

Rabe Abubakar Batsari was reportedly abducted alongside his wife while travelling in Katsina State.

Source: Original

What conditions did bandit leader give?

He maintained that meeting those demands could help create conditions for peace and reduce violent attacks in affected communities.

Despite the claims, the Katsina State Government expressed confidence that security agencies would secure the release of the retired military officer, his wife and other captives.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr Bala Salisu Zango, said intelligence gathering and security operations had made significant progress since the abduction occurred.

The statement noted that Governor Dikko Umaru Radda had instructed security agencies to intensify efforts aimed at rescuing the victims safely.

“The way this attack was carried out suggests it was carefully planned and specifically targeted. This has influenced the government’s response strategy. Security agencies are working around the clock, deploying intelligence and technology to locate the victims and secure their release,” the statement read.

Ondo monarch murdered by suspected bandits

Legit.ng previously reported that the monarch of Agamọ Community in Akure North local government area, Oba Kehinde Falodun, was reportedly killed by suspected bandits.

The incident occurred during an attempted abduction at the traditional ruler’s palace.

Source: Legit.ng