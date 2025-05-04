Tragedy struck as armed bandits attacked Tangaza local government area of Sokoto state on Friday, May 2, 2024

The armed killed 11 local vigilante members and many others declared missing during a gun battle

The bandits numbering about 40 and on motorcycles during the attack also set fire to the community’s MTN communication’ mast

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sokoto state - Armed bandits have killed no fewer than 11 local vigilante members following a fierce gun battle in Tangaza local government area of Sokoto state.

It was gathered that unconfirmed numbers of vigilantes were also missing after the attack.

Bandits kill many vigilante members, others missing in Sokoto state

Source: Original

As reported by The Punch, the tragic incident occurred on Friday, May 2, 2025.

The members of the community-based vigilante group intercepted a group of 40 bandits attempting to raid Magonho village.

According to a local source from the community, the bandits invaded the town on about 20 motorcycles and opened fire after their attack was thwarted.

“Initially, it was confirmed that two vigilantes were killed in the early exchange of gunfire.

“The number rose to 11 by Saturday after security operatives recovered more bodies from the surrounding Lakurawa forest enclave, believed to be a stronghold of the armed group.”

Another eyewitness said the vigilantes had managed to repel the first wave of the assault and recover some of the rustled livestock.

He added that troops from the Forward Operating Base in Masallaci launched a pursuit operation, successfully reclaiming some of the stolen animals.

“The bandits returned to Magonho shortly after their initial retreat, and they set fire to the community’s MTN communication’ mast, and unleashed sporadic gunfire before fleeing again into the forest”

The source, however, confirmed that efforts are ongoing to retrieve the remaining corpses and locate missing vigilantes.

Terrorists gun down 11 farmers in Sokoto village

Recall that wanted bandit leader Kachalla Bello Turji reportedly killed 11 farmers in Lugo town in Isa local government area of Sokoto State.

Turji, who has been declared wanted by the Nigerian army, was reported to have attacked in the early hours of Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

However, a resident in Lugo town alleged that the security agencies were earlier informed about Turji's coming, but they failed to act on it.

Bandits kill vigilante, kidnap 6 girls

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck in the Pandogari Community, Rafi local government area of Niger state after armed bandits attacked the area.

The terrorists killed a vigilante and kidnapped six teenage girls during the attack on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

One of the residents said armed bandits have been attacking the community since the alleged negotiation with Governor Uba Sani-led Kaduna state government.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng