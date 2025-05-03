A stampede that occurred during the annual Shri Lairai Zatra festival in Shirgao village, Goa, on Friday night, May 2, has claimed the lives of six people and left 55 people injured

A police officer in Goa's state capital Panjim, India, confirmed the development to the press on Saturday, May 3, 2025

Police officer V.S. Chadonkar, said the stampede was triggered during a religious ceremony when a frenzy broke out among the crowd

New Delhi, India - At least six people have been reported killed and 55 were injured in a stampede at an Indian temple in the western coastal state of Goa where hundreds of devout Hindus had assembled.

Families and communities have been thrown into mourning following a deadly stampede at a temple in India.

As reported by Reuters, the police official confirmed the development on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

According to the police, the stampede occurred on Friday night, May 2, during the annual Shri Lairai Zatra festival in Shirgao village, which is popular for its events including fire-walking.

"Devotees were witnessing a religious ceremony and the frenzy caused during the rituals triggered a stampede," said V.S. Chadonkar, a police officer in Goa's state capital Panjim.

"Six people lost their lives and at least eight were critically injured," he said.

Stampedes during large Hindu religious gatherings are routinely reported in India, as huge crowds gather in tight spaces often ignoring safety protocol.

Stampede at Lairai Devi temple in Goa's Shirgao in India leaves many dead, several others injured. Photo credit: HindustanTimes

116 killed at religious event in India

Legit.ng previously reported that a fatal stampede among thousands of people at a religious gathering in northern India has killed around 116 people and left scores injured.

As reported by the Associated Press on Tuesday, July 2, many women and children were among the dead.

According to Al Jazeera, a large crowd had gathered in a village in Uttar Pradesh state’s Hathras district for a sermon by a preacher but a fierce dust storm caused panic as people were leaving.

Ashish Kumar, administrator of the Hathras district, narrated to reporters:

"The incident happened due to overcrowding at the time when people were trying to leave the venue."

Read articles about India here:

Families, communities mourn as 22 stampede victims are buried

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Rt Rev. Ralph Okafor urged families of the 22 victims of the Okija stampede to find hope and resilience, emphasizing the importance of faith and support from the community.

Chief Ernest Obiejesi committed to preventing future tragedies and continuing philanthropic efforts through the Obijackson Foundation.

The tragic event highlighted the need for unity and healing within the Okija community in Anambra state.

