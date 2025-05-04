Africa Digital Media Awards

Amnesty International Reacts as Bandits Kill Prominent Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Mustapha Aliyu
Nigeria

Amnesty International Reacts as Bandits Kill Prominent Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Mustapha Aliyu

by  Ridwan Adeola 3 min read
  • The global human rights body, Amnesty International (AI), asked Nigerian authorities to ensure justice is served to the killers of prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Mustapha Aliyu Unguwar Mai Kawo
  • Amnesty International took the stance after bandits killed Sheikh Aliyu, a respected Islamic scholar and leader of Munazzamatul Fityanul Islam in Kankara local government area (LGA) of Katsina state
  • Legit.ng gathered that Sheikh Aliyu was murdered after about two weeks in custody of bandits

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro and security matters in Nigeria.

Gusau, Zamfara state - Amnesty International on Saturday, May 3, condemned the killing of a well-known Islamic scholar, Sheikh Mustapha Aliyu Unguwar Mai Kawo.

Legit.ng reports that armed men, known locally as bandits, killed Sheikh Aliyu after holding him hostage for nearly three weeks.

Tears as bandits kill prominent Islamic cleric Sheikh Mustapha Aliyu and Amnesty International reacts
Tinubu's government told to tackle insecurity effectively as bandits kill Sheikh Mustapha Aliyu in Katsina. Photo credits: @NigeriaStories, @AmnestyNigeria
Source: Twitter

'Killers of Katsina Islamic cleric must face justice' - Amnesty

The tragic incident has plunged the Unguwar Mai Kawo community into mourning.

The slain preacher was abducted by bandits from his hometown, Unguwar Mai Kawo—a community long plagued by persistent bandit attacks.

Reacting to the killing, Amnesty International, the global human rights body, posted a picture of the late cleric and expressed profound sadness.

The group said via its official X (formerly known as Twitter) page:

"The Nigerian authorities must ensure that the suspected killers of Islamic scholar, Sheikh Mustapha Aliyu Unguwar Mai Kawo village Kankara local government area of Katsina state face justice. He was killed after about two weeks in the custody of bandits.
"Gunmen and other armed groups continue to carry out daily atrocities across Katsina state, razing villages, sexually assaulting women and girls with utter impunity. Apart from killings, the bandits also establish full control of villages by operating ruthless rules and collecting levies.

"Incessant killings and the stunning failure of the authorities to end them and bring suspected perpetrators to justice have been and continue to be a threat to the right to life in many parts of northern Nigeria."

Protracted banditry challenge in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that Katsina is one of several states in northwestern and central Nigeria plagued by bandits who raid villages, killing and abducting residents as well as burning and looting homes.

The gangs, who maintain camps in a huge forest straddling Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, and Niger states, have earned notoriety for mass kidnappings of helpless citizens in recent years.

Amnesty reacts to killing of Zamfara Chief Imam

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Amnesty International strongly condemned the "gruesome killing" of the Chief Imam of Maru Jumma’a Mosque Zamfara state, Sheikh Alkali Salihu Suleiman.

The outlaws killed Sheikh Suleiman, along with his three children—despite receiving N11 million of the N20m ransom they had demanded.

Amnesty International said the almost-daily deadly attacks "clearly show that President Bola Tinubu and his government have no effective plan for ending years of atrocities".

Source: Legit.ng

