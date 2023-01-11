Imo state, a top southeast state in Nigeria, has been the center base of recent attacks by unknown gunmen for a long time

This is as Nigerians have continued to mourn over the loss of lives, kidnapping and abduction of their loved ones

Meanwhile, a recent one is the death of a couple killed in the state, a few days before their traditional wedding ceremony

Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed a couple who were travelling home for their traditional wedding in Imo state

The Cable reported that the couple, identified as Ezemezie Ifechukwu Martins and Mba Ifeoma Gloria, were said to have been killed on Tuesday night, January 10, at Ndiejezie Izuogu in Ideato north LGA of the state.

Meanwhile, the Imo state police command is yet to react to the sad development. Photo credit: The Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

What really happened

According to a source in the area, the couple was killed “days before their wedding”.

The younger brother to the groom was also reportedly murdered during the attack.

How the couple were killed, source reveals

The source who spoke with TheCable said attackers are notorious for snatching cars in the area, adding that vehicle owners who refuse to surrender to them are killed in the process.

“We are no longer safe in Arondizogu. Students are afraid of going to school. Our mothers are no longer going to the market for fear of the unknown,” the source added.

Residents flee community

“As we speak, there is mass exodus of people from Arondizogu this morning after the incident last night.

“I complained of these reckless kidnappings and killings and burning of vehicles in Arondizogu last year, and the Imo state PPRO assured me that something was already done about it.

“But since then, the killing and kidnapping have been everyday affair.

“Our people living abroad did not come back for Christmas and New Year celebrations. The few that came back could not move around in their cars. It’s an unfortunate situation.

“We call on the government of Imo state to come to our rescue and send the military to take over the area to forestall further killings,” the source noted further.

Police react

Meanwhile, efforts to reach Michael Abattam, police spokesperson in the state, on the incident were not successful.

Nigerians react

Gunmen kill Army couple killed in southeast

In another report, A.M Linus, a Sergeant of the Nigerian Army, alongside his wife, were killed on their way to Imo State on Saturday.

Details of the attack were not clear as of the time of this report but Daily Trust gathered that they were targeted because they were military personnel.

The incident is the latest in the attacks on security operatives in the southeast.

IPOB are poorly educated children, not terrorists, says Rochas Okorocha

In another development, Senator Rochas Okorocha declared that members of IPOB are poorly educated children in the southeast.

Okorocha made the comment in response to the crisis situation in the southeast triggered by agitations.

The senator representing Imo West Senatorial District said the issues bore down to bad leadership in the region, especially in his home state of Imo.

Source: Legit.ng