Unknown gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have reportedly killed a pastor in Lubo community, Gombe state

Reverend Bala Galadima, the parish pastor at Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) worship centre in Lubo, Yamaltu-Deba LGA, was murdered in the early hours of Monday

The governor of the Gombe state, Inuwa Yahaya, in a statement, expressed deep sorrow over the murder, he urged security operatives in the state to do the needful

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Lubo community in Yamaltu-Deba local government area of Gombe state has been thrown into mourning as gunmen suspected to be armed robbers reportedly killed a Christian clergyman, Reverend Bala Galadima.

Governor Inuwa has reacted as gunmen kill ECWA pastor Reverend Bala Galadima in Gombe state. Photo credit: ECWA, Gombe state government

Source: Facebook

Gunmen murdered the cleric at his residence

Galadima is the presiding pastor at Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) worship centre in Lubo community.

Leadership reported that the hoodlums killed the cleric in the early hours of Monday, February 10, at his residence.

"Heartless murder": Governor Inuwa reacts as gunmen kill pastor

Reacting to the killing, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gomba state, condemned what he described as the "heartless murder" of the clergyman.

The governor, in a statement by his media aide, Isma’ila Uba Misilli, expressed deep sorrow over the killing and directed security agencies to track down the murderers.

“Governor Inuwa Yahaya strongly condemned the reprehensible act, describing it as an assault on the peace and security that Gombe State has long enjoyed.

“The governor stressed that such incidents must not be allowed to undermine the peaceful coexistence in the state”, the statement said.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved family, the ECWA Church, and the entire Christian community.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Read more about gunmen attack here:

Gunmen kill kill popular varsity professor

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a professor Emeka Chukwuma, a prominent lecturer at Delta State University, Abraka, was tragically assassinated in his hometown of Umueji, Asaba.

The killing has sparked fear and concern among Asaba residents, who are alarmed by rising insecurity, including recent reports of kidnappings and killings in the area.

Delta State Police have confirmed the incident and assured the public that investigations are underway to apprehend those responsible for Professor Chukwuma's murder.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng