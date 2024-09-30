A PDP councillorship candidate in Kaduna state, Raymond Timothy, and his brother, James Timothy, have been murdered by unknown gunmen

Barnabas Chawai, a PDP chieftain in the Kauru LGA and the Secretary to the Village Head of Kizachi, John Wanneh, confirmed the unfortunate incident to the press

The spokesperson of the Kaduna state police command, ASP Mansir Hassan, is yet to react to the unfortunate development

Gunmen have killed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s councillorship candidate in Pari Ward, in Kauru local government area of Kaduna state, Raymond Timothy, and his brother, James Timothy.

How gunmen killed PDP councillorship candidate, brother

A PDP chieftain in the local government area, Barnabas Chawai, confirmed the unfortunate incident to The Punch via a telephone interview on Sunday, September 29.

According to him, the duo were killed on Sunday evening while returning on a motorcycle from a political campaign in Kizachi Village of Pari Ward, Kauru LG.

He suggested that the killing could be politically motivated, urging security agencies to swing into action and ensure the perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book.

“Drastic measures need to be put in place to forestall further occurrence as we approach the October 19 local government poll.

“The victim had three children and the wife was pregnant and expecting a fourth child,” Chawai said.

Also, the Secretary to the Village Head of Kizachi, John Wanneh, said they were together with the victim at around 6:00pm and parted ways for him to return home to Bakin-Kogi.

“It was not more than 10 to 15 minutes when we parted ways that we heard gunshots around some guinea corn farms.

“Honestly, we cannot be able to say who are those that committed this crime or say the killing was connected to politics or not,” Wanneh added.

As of the time of filling this report, the Kaduna state police command public relations officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, is yet to release an official statement regarding the development.

