Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has warned Arsenal ahead of their Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain

The former France international has always been at the forefront of criticizing the Gunners since his playing days

Arsenal will hope to win their first-ever Champions League title when they take on the Ligue 1 Champions on May 30

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has issued a strong warning ahead of Arsenal's UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners are chasing their first UCL title and entering the final for the first time in two decades.

Arsenal arrived at the final unbeaten with nine clean sheets, and statement wins over top opposition have underlined their credentials. The North London side were edged out in the semifinal last season by PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain are aiming to secure a historic back-to-back title, after they triumphed over Inter Milan 5-1 last season.

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra explains why Arsenal will lose in the Champions League final against PSG. Photo by: FRANCK FIFE and Glyn KIRK / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Evra warns Arsenal

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra believes Arsenal do not have the capacity to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

According to GOAL, the former Juventus defender explained that the Gunners' biggest achievement this season is winning the Premier League after 22 years.

Evra stated that Paris Saint-Germain would destroy Arsenal when both teams meet in Budapest on Saturday. He said:

"I don't think they will cry or be disappointed if Arsenal doesn't win this Champions League because they have already done the job, and that was the Premier League. They waited for 22 years. This is the biggest achievement.

"But no, if PSG have all these players - if Ousmane Dembele and all of that are ready, they will destroy Arsenal."

PSG dominating football - Evra

Former West Ham United defender Patrice Evra said Paris Saint-Germain are dominating the football world under Luis Enrique.

The former Monaco defender predicted that the Ligue 1 champions would score five goals against Arsenal in the UCL final. He said via Chosun:

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra predicts PSG to score five goals against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final. Photo by: Glyn KIRK and FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Source: Getty Images

"I think PSG are dominating the football world and I hope Arsenal will play openly because if they park the bus like they used to do, PSG will put five goals past them like they did to Inter in the final.

"I was in shock because they are the masters of Catenaccio. In Italy, as soon as you are born, they teach you about the Catenaccio.

"My favorite for this game, and with all due respect and love for Arsenal, you know, it will be PSG. Maybe, maybe I talked too early, but it's not because of Arsenal this time it's about PSG.

Wenger backs Arsenal to beat PSG

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsene Wenger has thrown his full weight behind Arsenal ahead of their massive Champions League final showdown with Paris Saint-Germain, insisting the trophy is the “missing piece” in the club’s glittering history.

The legendary former manager, who led Arsenal to their only previous final appearance in 2006, believes Mikel Arteta’s side have the quality and mentality to go all the way in Budapest.

Source: Legit.ng