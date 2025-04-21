Fresh protests have erupted in Jos, Plateau state capital as residents decried continued killings allegedly carried out by Fulani militants in major communities

The protest, led by Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Plateau chairman, Rev. Polycarp Lubo, caused traffic disruptions as demonstrators marched toward Government House

The unrest followed the recent massacre of over 100 people killed in Bokkos and Bassa LGAs, prompting calls for urgent government intervention

Jos, Plateau state - An emerging reports have it that a fresh protests broke out in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Monday, April 21, over the persistent killings of indigenous residents by suspected Fulani militants.

Protesters marched toward Government House to demand urgent intervention over recent killings in communities. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang

The demonstrations, which were led by Christian leaders including Plateau chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Polycarp Lubo, began at the Fawvwei Junction community road, causing significant traffic gridlock and leaving commuters stranded.

As reported by The Nation, the protest followed a recent surge in violent attacks on communities in Plateau with more than 100 people reportedly killed in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas over the past two weeks.

“We are not happy over the continuous attacks and killings by gunmen in our communities. That’s why we have come out again to protest these happenings,” one of the protesters, Gyang Dalyop, said.

Another protester, Hannatu Philip, urged the government to intervene before the situation spirals out of control.

The demonstrators, carrying placards with various inscriptions, were seen marching toward the Rayfield Government House to demand urgent security intervention from Governor Caleb Mutfwang-led administration.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang battles rising insecurity and killings in Plateau state. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Plateau killings: Peter Obi donates N7.5m

Legit.ng also reported that Peter Obi condoned with Governor Caleb Mutfwang and the people of Plateau state over the recent killings in Bokkos local government area of the state.

Obi said Nigerians should not be killed or forced to flee their homes and villages when the country is not at war.

He donated the sum of 7.5 million naira to help to provide facilities for the displaced children during his visit to the victims.

Easter: Tinubu preaches hope, orders military to end insecurity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has sent greetings to Nigerian Christians and the world at large as they celebrate Easter.

The president, in a statement on Friday, April 18, acknowledged the recent tragic incidents and loss of lives in some parts of the country, expressing sadness and assuring that his administration remains resolute in restoring peace.

This came as some Nigerians, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, are calling on him to return to the country to address the security challenges.

