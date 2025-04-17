A Christian youth group has sounded the alarm over relentless killings in Benue and Plateau states, decrying the rise in mass burials caused by attacks from armed gangs

The Concerned Christian Youth Forum, led by James Paul Adama, urged the federal government to act decisively and called on civil society and international bodies to condemn the violence

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also condemned the killings, describing them as a grim reflection of Nigeria

Abuja, FCT - A Christian youth group has raised alarm over what it described as the worsening wave of violence in Benue and Plateau states, condemning the increasing number of mass burials linked to attacks by armed gangs and bandits.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, April 16, James Paul Adama, convener of the Concerned Christian Youth Forum, called the situation in the northcentral region a “national tragedy,” warning that the continuous loss of lives poses a threat to Nigeria’s unity.

“We are tired of mass burials. We are tired of digging graves for our people week after week,” Adama said.

“This human carnage must stop, and the perpetrators must be brought to justice without further delay.”

The group criticised the perceived slow response of government authorities to the crisis, calling on security agencies to intensify efforts to protect vulnerable communities from further attacks.

Group calls for decisive intervention from FG

While acknowledging the efforts of security personnel on the ground, the forum urged the federal government to take more decisive action to end the violence and restore peace in the region.

“This is not just about Benue and Plateau, it’s about the future of our nation. Every Nigerian deserves to live in peace and dignity,” Adama added.

The forum also appealed to religious bodies, civil society organisations, and international human rights agencies to raise their voices against what it described as “ongoing carnage and silent genocide” in parts of Nigeria’s Middle Belt.

As violence persists and the death toll rises, the group emphasised the need for increased humanitarian support and reconstruction of communities devastated by the attacks.

Atiku breaks silence killings in Plateau

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the recent killings in Plateau and Borno states, calling on the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the National Assembly (NASS) to take urgent action.

In a heartfelt statement, Atiku expressed his deep concern over the resurgence of violent attacks in these regions, particularly in Plateau state, where at least 47 innocent lives were lost in the Zike community of the Kimakpa area of Kwali district, Bassa Local Government Area.

Atiku described the tragedy as a grim reminder of the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria and blamed the failures of the current administration for the loss of lives.

