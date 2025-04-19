Former Minister Rotimi Amaechi has criticised Bola Tinubu-led federal government over its failure to stop the killings of innocent citizens across Nigeria

In his Easter message, Amaechi urged Nigerians to rise above ethnic and religious divisions and promote peace and tolerance for a secure and prosperous nation

The former minister Amaechi emphasised that only with strong leadership, love can Nigeria achieve greatness and overcome its challenges

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Former presidential aspirant and former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has called on Nigerians across religious and ethnic lines to embrace love, peace, and tolerance in order to build a united, secure, and prosperous nation.

Easter: Amaechi criticises Tinubu's FG over killings, insecurity

At Easter, Amaechi fumes over insecurity, killings under Tinubu's govermment. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi

Source: Facebook

Amaechi, who is also a former Governor of Rivers state, made this call in his Easter message addressed to Nigerians.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

As reported by Vanguard on Saturday, April 19, Amaechi expressed deep concern over the ongoing killings of innocent citizens in various parts of the country and criticized Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu government’s apparent inability to protect its people.

He stressed that Nigeria can only progress with security of lives and property, peace, a strong economy, and a shared sense of purpose and love among its people.

Benue, Plateau killings: Ameachi sends message to Nigerian govt

Amaechi slams Nigerian government over rising killings. Photo credit: Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi

Source: Facebook

“We may be a country of diverse ethnic groups and religions, but in achieving our collective goals, we must set aside those differences and move forward as one nation to reach greater heights,” Amaechi said.

“I am particularly disturbed by the recent rise in the senseless killings of innocent citizens across the country. The primary responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and property. Government owes this basic duty to the people and must act decisively to stop the violence and bloodshed.

“If we unite in peace and purpose, we can overcome our challenges and become the great nation we all desire.

“We have the resources, we have the people. What we need now is renewed focus, determination, and resilience—with strength of character and clarity of purpose—to build a better Nigeria and reposition our country for greatness.

“In the spirit of Easter, let us show love and kindness to one another, just as Christ loved us and sacrificed Himself for our salvation. I wish everyone a Happy Easter celebration.”

Plateau, Benue killings: Christian youths lament

Legit.ng also reported that Christian youth group sounded the alarm over relentless killings in Benue and Plateau states, decrying the rise in mass burials caused by attacks from armed gangs.

The Concerned Christian Youth Forum, led by James Paul Adama, urged the federal government to act decisively and called on civil society and international bodies to condemn the violence.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also condemned the killings, describing them as a grim reflection of Nigeria.

Easter: Tinubu preaches hope, orders military to end insecurity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has sent greetings to Nigerian Christians and the world at large as they celebrate Easter.

The president, in a statement on Friday, April 18, acknowledged the recent tragic incidents and loss of lives in some parts of the country, expressing sadness and assuring that his administration remains resolute in restoring peace.

This came as some Nigerians, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, are calling on him to return to the country to address the security challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng