Peter Obi has condoned with Governor Caleb Mutfwang and the people of Plateau State over the recent killings in the Bokkos

Obi said Nigerians should not be killed or forced to flee their homes and villages when the country is not at war

He donated the sum of 7.5 million naira to help to provide facilities for the displaced children during his visit to the victims

Bokkos, Plateau state - The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, visited Plateau state over the recent killings in the Bokkos area of the State.

Obi spent time with the victims, the displaced children, and others on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Peter Obi says killings in Bokkos, Plateau state is unacceptance.

Source: Twitter

He described the killings of innocent lives as very saddening and utterly unacceptable.

“Nigerians should not be killed or forced to flee their homes when we are not at war. Every life is precious, and no Nigerian, regardless of where they live, should have to live in fear or uncertainty.”

The former Anambra state governor made this known via his X handle @PeterObi on Monday, April 14, 2025.

Obi donated N7.5 million naira to help in providing facilities for the displaced children.

According to Obi, no words can truly capture the pain and devastation that the killings have brought to the displaced children, women, and entire communities.

“Earlier, the Obidient Movement had built a borehole to provide clean water for the IDP camp and the community, and we continued the support yesterday with the sum of 7.5 million naira to help in providing facilities for the displaced children, provide continuous education and on going needs of those affected.”

45 people killed in fresh Plateau attack

Legit.ng earlier reported that no fewer than 45 persons were killed in a fresh attack in Zike hamlet, Kimakpa community, Kwall District, Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa local government area, Plateau state.

Witnesses on the scene said sporadic gunshots were heard from multiple locations, and by morning, many corpses were recovered at the time of this report.

Civil society leaders have lamented that the spate of killings was evidence of the failure of authorities to protect the people.

Peter Obi shows solidarity with Governor Caleb Mutfwang and the people of Plateau State.

Source: Twitter

Troops foil militia attacks after gun battle in Plateau

Legit.ng also reported that tragedy was averted as Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) frustrated armed men from attacking five communities in Plateau state.

The troops foiled the militia attacks after overcoming them during an intensive gun battle on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

The Media Information Officer of OPSH, Major Samson Nantip Zhakom, said the gunmen abandoned an AK-47 rifle and six motorcycles.

Nigerian governor spits fire as 52 die after herdsmen attacks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Plateau state governor Caleb Mutfwang labelled the March 28 attacks in Bokkos and Bassa LGAs that killed at least 52 people as "genocide sponsored by terrorists".

He urged security agencies to unite and uncover the sponsors of the violence, stressing that the attacks were not random but an organised effort to destabilise the region.

With Plateau’s long history of communal violence, the governor and residents are demanding urgent intervention to end the cycle of bloodshed and ensure justice for victims.

