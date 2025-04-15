The Zike community in Plateau State has mourned the loss of 51 victims following a brutal attack, marking yet another tragic incident in the region

Community leaders expressed their frustration over the recurring violence, calling for urgent action to prevent further bloodshed

President Bola Tinubu has ordered security agencies to investigate the attack, vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice

The Zike community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State laid to rest 51 victims of a brutal attack that occurred April 14.

Perpetrators stormed the village, shooting sporadically and leaving scores dead in what has become a recurring tragedy in the region.

Community members described the incident as “disheartening,” with leaders like Davidson Malison expressing frustration and calling for urgent action to end the violence.

Community leaders decry repeated attacks

Mary Dikwa, an Irigwe women leader, lamented the persistent killings in the area, stating, “Our children are dying, our husbands are dying. Enough is enough.”

The attack came less than two weeks after a similar incident claimed over 50 lives, despite reassurances from government authorities. The community continues to search for more corpses, underscoring the devastating impact of the violence.

President Tinubu orders investigation

Reacting to the attack, President Bola Tinubu condemned the violence and directed security agencies to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

In a statement, Tinubu described the killings as “devastating” and emphasised the need to end the cycle of violence in Plateau State. He assured the public that thorough investigations would be conducted to bring those responsible to justice.

Crisis in Plateau state

lateau State has faced recurring brutal attacks, often attributed to armed groups targeting rural communities.

These incidents have resulted in significant loss of life, displacement, and destruction of property, with some describing the violence as genocidal rather than mere conflicts.

Despite government efforts to address insecurity, the region continues to grapple with devastating assaults, highlighting the urgent need for effective measures to protect lives and restore peace.

About Plateau state

Plateau State, located in central Nigeria, is known for its scenic landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and diverse ethnic groups.

Its capital, Jos, sits on the Jos Plateau, a highland region with unique rock formations and a temperate climate. The state is often referred to as the "Home of Peace and Tourism" due to its historical sites, wildlife parks, and vibrant festivals.

Plateau State is a major agricultural hub, producing crops such as potatoes, maize, and vegetables. Despite its beauty and economic potential, the state has faced security challenges in recent years, prompting efforts to restore peace and stability.

