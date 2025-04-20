The people of the Ezza community in Benue state and their Effium neighbours in Ebonyi state have renewed their communal clash

At least six person were killed and many injured in the latest clash that occurred on Saturday, April 19, 2025

It was gathered that armed men from Effium community attacked the Ezza community shooting sporadically at the people

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benue state - No fewer than six persons have been killed and many injured in Ezza community of Ado local government area of Benue state.

The victims were killed during a renewed clash with people of Effium neighbours in Ebonyi state.

The crisis between Ezza and Effium communities has lingered for decades.

Source: Original

It was gathered that the crisis between the two communities has lingered for decades without solution.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

According to Vanguard, a source from the area the fresh crisis erupted on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at about 2:30 pm

Armed men, suspected to be from neighboring Effium, stormed the Ezza community and started shooting sporadically at the people.

The source said one can explain why the community was attacked, particularly during the Easter season.

He added that the attack was unprovoked.

“As we speak, about six persons have been killed, and several others have also been injured. It is more painful because women and children are fleeing their homes when they are supposed to be at home enjoying Easter.

“The situation is still tensed because as we speak the invaders are still in the attacked community and they are shooting and looting the people’s valuables and food.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Catherine Anene, is yet to comment on the killings as of the time of filling this report.

Herdsmen kill 10 Christian worshippers in Benue

Legit.ng, earlier reported that no fewer than 10 worshippers were killed by armed herdsmen at Gbagir community in Ukum local government area of Benue state.

The armed herdsmen attacked and killed the Christian worshippers on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

It was gathered that the herdsmen ambushed worshippers on their way to commemorate the suffering and death of Jesus Christ.

Plateau, Benue Killings: Christian youths lament

Legit.ng also reported that a Christian youth group sounded the alarm over relentless killings in Benue and Plateau states, decrying the rise in mass burials caused by attacks from armed gangs.

The Concerned Christian Youth Forum, led by James Paul Adama, urged the federal government to act decisively and called on civil society and international bodies to condemn the violence.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also condemned the killings, describing them as a grim reflection of Nigeria.

Benue killings: Atiku Fires Tinubu again

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar again launched a scathing attack on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s handling of Nigeria’s worsening security situation.

Amid the killings in Benue state, the opposition leader accused President Tinubu of absence and indifference in the face of national tragedy.

In a strongly worded statement seen by Legit.ng, Atiku condemned the Tinubu administration’s alleged failure to address the recent violent attacks in Benue state adequately.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng