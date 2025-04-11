The federal government and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) have been told to reverse the ban on Eedris Abdulkareem’s new protest song “Tell your papa”

SERAP condemned the ban and issued a 48-hour ultimatum, insisting the move was a violation of freedom of expression

The NBC had earlier directed radio and TV stations across Nigeria to stop airing the politically charged track, where Eedris called out President Bola Tinubu and his son, Seyi Tinubu

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Federal Government of Nigeria and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), demanding an immediate reversal of what it termed the unlawful ban placed on Eedris Abdulkareem’s latest protest song, “Tell Your Papa.”

In a statement shared on its X page on Thursday, April 10, 2025, SERAP described the ban as a violation of the artist’s right to freedom of expression and warned of impending legal action if the directive is not rescinded within the stipulated timeframe.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) issued a statement regarding the singer's song and gave instructions to radio and television stations.

Singer Eedris Abdulkareem sent a message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a new diss track he just released.

In the video which surfaced online, he sent the son of the president, Seyi Tinubu, to his father with a daring message.

But on Thursday, April 10, SERAP tweeted:

"BREAKING: The Tinubu administration must immediately reverse the unlawful ban by the National Broadcasting Commission stopping Nigerian radio and TV stations from airing Eedris Abdulkareem’s new single.

"We’ll see in court if the ban is not reversed within 48 hours."

Nigerians react as SERAP threatens legal action

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;

@belly112 tweeted:

"Serap what have you done with Rivers issue? Everytime issuing useless warnings that yield no results!

@A_S_Gamawa tweeted:

"Has he reversed the unconstitutional approach of Rivers."

@CUzuoma97684 tweeted:

"Court is not working in Nigeria."

@LastbornSa30802 tweeted:

"That's a good move."

@Akpomamus186428 tweeted:

"Just curious if any of these court case have ever been victorious."

@spark4dem274 tweeted:

"Where is the law and where is the court? Justice is too far."

Eedris Abdulkareem blasts FG over ban on song

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Singer Eedris Abdulkareem has reacted to the step taken by the federal government over his new song.

The federal government recently banned the song and ordered all radio and television stations to comply.

He criticised the government and shared his perspective on the issue, along with what he intended to do next.

