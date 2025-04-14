Just In: “Refund N300m Confab Hosting Rights,” Rivers Sole Administrator Tells NBA
- Rivers administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), has faulted the Nigerian Bar Association over its decision to relocate the 2025 annual conference from Port Harcourt to Enugu
- Ibas described the NBA's reasons for the relocation, particularly its criticisms of his administration, as misleading
- In a statement on Monday, Ibas demanded a refund of the N300 million paid by the Rivers state government for hosting rights
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), has replied to the Nigerian Bar Association regarding the reason for relocating its Annual General Conference from Port Harcourt to Enugu state.
Ibas faulted the reason cited by the NBA, describing it as misleading and uncharitable.
The Sole Administrator stated this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday by his media aide, Hector Igbikiowubo, and sent to newsmen.
He said while the NBA reserves the right to choose a venue for its conference, the association had yet to address the issue of the refund of the hosting rights paid by the state government for the conference.
The statement partly reads:
“While we respect the NBA’s right to choose its conference venues, we find it curious that the association—despite its “principled position”— didn’t address the refund of the N300 million already paid by the Rivers State Government for the hosting rights of the 2025 conference.
“If the NBA truly stands on principle, it should demonstrate the same integrity by promptly returning these funds rather than benefiting from a state it now publicly discredits.”
It added:
“The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to the Nigeria Bar Association’s announcement dated 10th April 2025, relocating its 2025 Annual General Conference from Port Harcourt to Enugu.
“We find the reasons cited for this decision—particularly the insinuation that the Sole Administrator’s actions have undermined democracy and the rule of law—to be misleading, uncharitable, and unbecoming of an association that prides itself on upholding justice and fairness.”
Energy rights group backs naira-for-crude policy, warns new NNPCL leadership against dubious reforms
The Sole Administrator further stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in exercising his constitutional authority, acted in the best interest of the state to restore stability.
Contrary to the NBA’s assertions, Ibas said he has consistently reaffirmed his commitment to the NBA, as a body of legal minds, should know better than to reduce a complex constitutional matter to political sensationalism.
While appealing for constructive engagement, the statement said:
“Rivers State is passing through a challenging but necessary phase in its democratic journey.
“Rather than contributing to unnecessary tension, we expect the NBA—as a critical stakeholder in Nigeria’s democracy—to engage constructively, offering solutions instead of amplifying divisive narratives.”
Read more about Rivers crisis here:
- Rivers emergency rule: “Gov Fubara will be back,” Tompolo declares, sends crucial message to Wike, Tinubu
- “There’s an attempt to extend state of emergency in Rivers,” Commissioner Gbali alleges
- Rivers sole administrator suspends SSG, other appointees
- Rivers announced new date for LG election
Ibas appoints chairman, members of Rivers civil service
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ibok-Ete Ibas announced the appointments of new chairmen and members for both the Civil Service and Local Government Service Commissions
The secretary to the state government, Prof. Ibibia Works, in a statement on Wednesday, said the Civil Service Commission will be led by Dr. Livinus Bariki, with four additional members appointed to the commission
He also noted that the Local Government Service Commission will be headed by Mr. Israel N. Amadi, with six other members appointed to serve with immediate effect
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.