Rivers administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), has faulted the Nigerian Bar Association over its decision to relocate the 2025 annual conference from Port Harcourt to Enugu

Ibas described the NBA's reasons for the relocation, particularly its criticisms of his administration, as misleading

In a statement on Monday, Ibas demanded a refund of the N300 million paid by the Rivers state government for hosting rights

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), has replied to the Nigerian Bar Association regarding the reason for relocating its Annual General Conference from Port Harcourt to Enugu state.

Ibas faulted the reason cited by the NBA, describing it as misleading and uncharitable.

The Sole Administrator stated this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday by his media aide, Hector Igbikiowubo, and sent to newsmen.

He said while the NBA reserves the right to choose a venue for its conference, the association had yet to address the issue of the refund of the hosting rights paid by the state government for the conference.

The statement partly reads:

“While we respect the NBA’s right to choose its conference venues, we find it curious that the association—despite its “principled position”— didn’t address the refund of the N300 million already paid by the Rivers State Government for the hosting rights of the 2025 conference.

“If the NBA truly stands on principle, it should demonstrate the same integrity by promptly returning these funds rather than benefiting from a state it now publicly discredits.”

It added:

“The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to the Nigeria Bar Association’s announcement dated 10th April 2025, relocating its 2025 Annual General Conference from Port Harcourt to Enugu.

“We find the reasons cited for this decision—particularly the insinuation that the Sole Administrator’s actions have undermined democracy and the rule of law—to be misleading, uncharitable, and unbecoming of an association that prides itself on upholding justice and fairness.”

The Sole Administrator further stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in exercising his constitutional authority, acted in the best interest of the state to restore stability.

Contrary to the NBA’s assertions, Ibas said he has consistently reaffirmed his commitment to the NBA, as a body of legal minds, should know better than to reduce a complex constitutional matter to political sensationalism.

While appealing for constructive engagement, the statement said:

“Rivers State is passing through a challenging but necessary phase in its democratic journey.

“Rather than contributing to unnecessary tension, we expect the NBA—as a critical stakeholder in Nigeria’s democracy—to engage constructively, offering solutions instead of amplifying divisive narratives.”

