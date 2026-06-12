United States President Donald Trump has dismissed Iran’s reported ceasefire terms as “fake news”, accusing Tehran of dishonourable conduct

The Iranian state news agency claimed to outline seven points of a deal, but Trump insisted they did not match what had been agreed in writing

The dispute underscores the fragile state of negotiations, as both sides continue to trade strikes while speaking of possible breakthroughs

United States President Donald Trump has strongly criticised Iran after its state media published alleged terms of a possible ceasefire agreement.

On Friday, Trump posted on Truth Social, saying the reported terms were “fake news” and had “NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing”. He added:

Trump rejects Iran ceasefire report as “fake news” while tensions escalate in the Middle East. Photo credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“Very dishonourable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith.”

According to Al Jazeera, his remarks highlight the fragile state of ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran on February 28.

Iran’s reported terms of agreement

The official Iranian state news agency, IRNA, claimed to outline seven main points of the deal. According to the report:

Iran nuclear programme: No new agreements were reached. Talks would begin 60 days after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the US.

Strait of Hormuz: Iran did not agree to relinquish control. The preliminary deal only covers normalisation of passage and maritime security, with Oman involved in discussions.

Frozen assets: A portion would be released upon signing, with further releases, sanctions relief, and war damage compensation to be negotiated later.

Israel offensive in Lebanon: The US reportedly committed to ending Israel’s ongoing invasion and offensive there.

These points suggest little compromise from Iran on issues that have long delayed a lasting settlement.

Conflicting signals from Washington

Trump had said on Thursday that a deal was “approved” and could be signed within days. Yet his Friday post cast doubt on the progress.

The situation remains tense. Earlier this week, the US and Iran exchanged strikes over two days. Trump announced that a third day of attacks was halted due to what he described as a diplomatic breakthrough. Hours later, however, the US shot down two drones near the Strait of Hormuz, which Trump labelled “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE”.

The back-and-forth between threats and claims of progress shows how unstable the negotiations remain. While both sides have signalled interest in a deal, mistrust and conflicting reports continue to block a clear path forward.

US pledges to end Israel offensive in Lebanon under preliminary agreement terms. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US and Iran set to agree on 60-day ceasefire

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States and Iran have reportedly reached a preliminary memorandum of understanding (MOU) to extend the ceasefire for 60 days and begin negotiations aimed at permanently ending the war.

While the framework awaits President Donald Trump’s final approval, neither Washington nor Tehran has officially commented, leaving regional tensions simmering.

According to US officials who spoke to Al Jazeera, the MOU is designed to halt hostilities for 60 days. This pause will provide space for negotiations on critical issues, including nuclear enrichment and sanctions relief.

Source: Legit.ng