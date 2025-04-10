Singer Eedris Abdulkareem has reacted to the step taken by the federal government over his new song

The federal government recently banned the song and ordered all radio and television stations to comply

He criticised the government and shared his perspective on the issue, along with what he intended to do next

Veteran Nigerian singer Eedris Abdulkareem has reacted after the federal government banned his song, 'Tell Your Papa'.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) issued a statement regarding the singer's song and gave instructions to radio and television stations.

In a post on his Instagram page, he remarked that constructive criticism has always been treated as a serious offence in Nigeria.

The Jaga Jaga crooner also claimed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is one of the most insensitive, vindictive, and grossly maleficent governments ever to preside over the affairs of the country.

According to him, the outcomes under this administration have been extremely poor on all fronts. He added that many people are aware of this, except for those he described as “happy slaves grovelling for crumbs from their paymaster’s table!”

Eedris speaks on ban of 'Jaja Jaga'

Also in the post, the singer—who celebrated his wedding anniversary a few months ago—reflected on his experiences.

He recalled that his song Jaga Jaga was banned during the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo 21 years ago.

The superstar concluded that he was not surprised Nigeria has failed to make any meaningful progress over the years.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Eedris Abdulkareem's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the singer. Here are some comments below:

@mikeozaveshe reacted:

"Nigeria jagajaga, thank God they cannot banned YouTube, Apple, Spotify and Audiomack. Thu lord is ur strength."

@stan2f2 commented:

"Them don finally use there hand promote this song,, make i even go stream."

@sheubaba1330 shared:

"When e go hit YouTube, apple, audiomack etc. We go vibe am."

@audith_variety_store wrote:

"You’re a living legend."

@savy_sc shared:

"Broo VDM say make una do remix abeg, the song fit collect headies."

@ovie_bright06 said:

"Youths, this is what we need to do, let's make a video and vibe to the song."

@robin.loganz08 commented:

"We go stream this song on all platforms, till he deaf their ears!! How many people dey listen to radios in 2025 self."

@official_don_vs shared:

"They can banned or do whatever they like abdulkareemeedris VDM has just posted about it now that the ratel is taking this song to the next level, God bless you."

Burna Boy replies Eedris Abdulkareem

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy replied Eedris Abdulkareem after the latter claimed he did not recognise him as an African Giant.

In a throwback video, Eedris criticised Burna Boy for being arrogant and for lacking respect towards senior figures in the music industry.

He went on to praise Davido for positively impacting lives while remaining humble — a comment that sparked numerous reactions online.

