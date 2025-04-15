Eedris Abdulkareem has shared how President Tinubu's son, Seyi, inspired his banned song 'Tell Your Papa'

The rapper also shared why his 2001 song, Nigeria Jaga Jaga, will remain Nigeria's unofficial second national anthem

Eedris Addulkareem, in the video, also insisted he didn't insult President Tinubu, sharing his take on the NBC ban

Nigerian rapper and singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, in a trending video has explained why his iconic 2001 protest song, Nigeria Jaga Jaga, released under former President Olusegun Obasanjo's administation, will remain Nigeria's unofficial second national anthem.

Eedris, who returned to the limelight with his viral song 'Tell Your Papa' directed at President Tinubu's son, stated that Nigeria Jaga Jaga will remain an anthem in the country until the issues he pointed out in the song are resolved.

The rapper made the bold stance while speaking during a recent interview on Channels TV,

Nigeria Jaga Jaga, released 24 years ago caused saw Eedris speaking against corruption, poor leadership, among others. Despite initial bans, the song continues to resonate with many Nigerians.

“We need to start seeing real development, constant electricity, security, good leadership. Until that happens, the song remains relevant. Sadly, 24 years later, the message of the song is still our reality,” Eedris lamented.

Eedris shares inspiration behind banned song

The rapper who addressed the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) ban against his song, as he disclosed, 'Tell Your Papa' was inspired by Seyi Tinubu.

Eedris recalled a video of Seyi describing his father as the greatest president.

"He may be the best father to Seyi, but he’s the worst president to Nigerians," Eedris said.

Despite the controversy, the rapper insisted his song contains no insults, but facts.

“If you listen carefully, there’s nowhere in the song that I insult him. I just stated the truth. He spoke publicly, so I responded publicly. If he had remained silent, I wouldn’t have recorded the song," he added.

The video of Eedris Abdulkareem speaking about his viral song 'Tell Your Papa' below:

Eedris Abdulkareem alleges bribe attempt

In other news via Legit.ng, the rapper caused a stir online with a video of him detailing an alleged attempt to bribe him over his viral song 'Tell Your Papa.'

Eedris narrated how an honourable called him, attempting to bribe him with 200 million naira, which he refused.

The singer stated he strongly stood his ground and vowed not to be silenced despite the ban on his song.

