An action has been taken against Eedris Abdulkareem's diss track released a few days ago

The singer, who had a kidney transplant years ago, had released a song about the state of the country

In the video, he sent the son of the president to his father about the suffering of the masses, the taken sparked reactions

The Federal government of Nigeria has banned 'Tell Your Papa' a song sang by veteran singer Eedris Abdulkareem.

Legit.ng had reported that the music star released a song cataloguing the suffering of the masses. He sent Seyi Tinubu to his father about what people were passing through in the country.

In a post making the round, the Federal Government claimed that the song can be categorised as 'Not to be Broadcast' because it was inappropriate for broadcasting nationwide.

According to the statement released by the Federal Government, the song has an objective nature.

It was also stated that the song violates section 3.1.8 of the broadcasting constitution of Nigeria.

FG advises television stations

In the statement, it was pointed that the superstar's song should not be used by any radio or television stations nationwide.

The Federal Government also warned all broadcasting stations to exercise discretion and refrain from playing the song in their stations.

Recall that the music star is known for releasing songs about the state of the nation. Another version of his hit song Jagajaga was released in 2021 and fans hailed him for it.

How fans reacted to post about Abdulkareem's song

Reactions have trailed the statement released about Eedris Abdulkareem's song. Here are comments below:

@am_shred reacted:

"Aswear your papa no try."

@okoro_comics commented:

"Guys now let make this song trend’ Nigerians pls we can now do our best and this song will be the song of the year ."

@dreallen _5000 said:

"We go stream am tire still download am sef."

@_gl_i stated:

"But we go jam am online allegedly. If sey dem fit report to Spotify and Apple Music..Dem for don comot the song."

@iam_albark wrote:

"Who get time to watch National TV?. Worldwide TV on the goal. We go stream this song from now on."

@abolore_twins stated:

"Buh I can play it for my neighbors to hear. We will preach the gospel from there."

@sebu shared:

"See gbedu oo make I go stream. No be lie be that."

@iammufir said:

"The truth always bitter, they can noever accpet it and thast the most painful part. they also don't want people to open their mouth again, oga."

Fans raise money for Eedris Abdulkareem

Legit.ng reported that veteran Nigerian rapper and musician Eedris Abdulkareem was recently diagnosed with kidney failure and needed funds to get a transplant.

A group of friends and supporters of the rapper and his family created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his surgery and fees associated with the kidney transplant.

According to information on the GoFundMe page, Eedris Abdulkareem was scheduled to undergo a kidney transplant in July after his wife was identified to be his kidney donor.

