A young lady has accused a police officer of stabbing her father in their home in Ise-Ekiti, Ekiti State, after a minor disagreement between her brother and a female classmate escalated.

The officer, allegedly an orderly to a local chairman, stormed the house with another officer under the guise of making an arrest but violently attacked her elderly brother; in the process, her dad got injured

In a video making the rounds on social media, the lady has called on President Tinubu and the police commissioner for intervention and further action

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A lady has taken to social media to cry for justice after a police officer allegedly attacked her father with a knife at their home in the Ise-Ekiti area of Ekiti state.

In a trending video making the rounds on social media, the lady claimed that the officer, allegedly a chairman’s personal orderly, attacked her father in their home, following a disagreement between her younger brother and a female classmate.

According to her, the girl had reported the argument to her boyfriend which resulted in two police officers confronting the family and claiming they were there to make an arrest.

In one of the clips with her dad at the hospital, she said:

“I’m currently in Ise. This is my dad lying helplessly in the hospital. My kid brother had an argument with a classmate. An argument led to an argument. The girl angrily went on to call her boyfriend so that he would come and fight my kid brother at home. But when they got home, they did not meet my kid brother. They only met his elder brother.

“As we speak to you right now, this person who actually stabbed my dad is a police officer who works here. He is a police officer here in Ise Orun district. This is my dad. This is his belly. This thing happened yesterday.”

Speaking further, the lady expressed her displeasure that despite the severity of the incident, the officer is walking free, with authorities citing procedural protocols.

As reported by The Punch on Friday, April 11, the lady further argued that if the roles were reversed, the outcome would likely be different.

She, however, appealed to higher authorities, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the commissioner of police, to intervene and ensure justice is served.

“Please, Mr. President, please. Commissioner of Police, please. Every effort, at this point, please, we need your help. Please come through for us and serve justice,” she said.

Sowore, other Nigerians react reacts to Lady's cry

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;

Politician and African Action Congress 2023 presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, tweeted:

"We've just spoken to the CP of Ekiti State regarding the matter, he states that the police officer, a Constable has been detained at the State CID in Ado-Ekiti and the DPO in charge of the police station in Ise has been removed.

"We will keep you posted and hope anyone with the contact of the family will oblige us."

@rsalami208 tweeted:

"Nigeria is gone."

@OnlyLawlan tweeted:

"Most crimes carried out in Nigeria nowadays are from the police officers."

@Taju4free tweeted:

'Thank God your dad is alive."

Watch video below:

