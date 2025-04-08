Police authorities in Lagos have rescued 11 victims, including seven women and three minors, from an illegal baby factory in the state

The alleged operator, Mariam Vincent, and two accomplices, Orie Ruth (23) and Ujunwa Ifeanyi (18), were arrested in connection with the operation

The state command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to newsmen in a terse statement and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Lagos state - The Nigerian Police have rescued victims and arrested three individuals involved in operating a baby factory in the Ijegun area of the state.

Victims rescued from Lagos baby factory. Photo credit: Zagazola

Source: UGC

The Lagos state police command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed this to the press on Monday, April 7.

Speaking with newsmen, Hundeyin noted that the illegal operation was uncovered on April 5, 2025, following a tip-off.

Police operatives swiftly mobilised detectives to the scene, where they arrested the operators of the facility, one Mariam Vincent age 35, with two accomplices, Orie Ruth age 23, and Ujunwa Ifeanyi, age 18.

Explaining further, he said during the raid, officers were able to rescue several victims, including three children of seven, five and two years old.

Seven women and three children rescued

Hundeyin speaks on rescue operation in Lagos baby factory. Photo credit: Benjamin Hundeyin

Source: Facebook

In total, seven women and three children, all held against their will, were rescued during the operation, Vanguard reported.

The adult victims have been identified as Precious (24), Magdalene (25), Adaobi (23), Princess (22), Ifeanyi (25) and Amaka (26).

The children rescued were Destiny, a seven-year-old boy, Miracle, a five-year-old girl and Success, a two-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, the rescued individuals are currently receiving appropriate care and support.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to abducting their victims from different parts of the state for the purpose of running a baby factory. Police said investigation was ongoing and the suspects would be charged accordingly.

Highlighting the activities of the command in the last two weeks during the briefing, Hundeyin said:

“A total of 39 suspects who engaged in various crimes, including murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, child stealing, vandalism, illegal operation of a baby factory, illegal possession of firearms, and illicit drugs were arrested.”

Read more about police here:

Edo: Pastor arrested over alleged murder of 7-year-old boy

In another development, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Edo State police command arrested a 45-year-old pastor, Ijebor Simon, and one Destiny Okojabhole, for the alleged murder of a seven-year-old boy.

The spokesperson of the Edo police command, Moses Yamu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, February 26.

According to Yamu, the case was reported to the Irrua divisional headquarters by one John Okhojibole.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng