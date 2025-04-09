Nigerian disc jockey, Nonso Temisan Ajufo, better known as DJ Big N, has testified to God’s goodness in his life

The media personality, who was shot during a robbery incident and hospitalised, shared the aftermath of his ordeal

He shared his testimony of complete healing on Pastor Jerry Eze’s New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD)

DJ Big N is one whom God has healed and helped, and he is not ashamed to come forward with his testimony.

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nonso Temisan Ajufo, better known as DJ Big N, had sustained a severe gunshot injury to the leg during a robbery while he was away in South Africa.

DJ Big N testifies of healing on NSPPD. Credit: @djbign

Source: Instagram

Big N had gone online to share a picture of himself at the hospital, and added a rather lengthy caption which read:

"On Sunday, January 12th, a night out turned into both the worst and most teachable experience of my life. I went out with with some friends to a fancy lounge in Johannesburg, SA.From there I decided to head to another club with another acquaintance . On the way, at a traffic light, we were ambushed by two cars carrying six armed men with automatic rifles."

"In the chaos, I tried to escape but got shot in the leg. One of the robbers put the rifle to my head and demanded my watch, which I struggled to remove, along with my chain and other jewelry. Bleeding heavily, I managed to get back to the car, and the driver rushed me to the nearest hospital."

"The bullet had passed through my leg, narrowly missing a major artery and bone. Doctors described this as miraculous, calling me “lucky.” I credit my survival to divine intervention and my mother’s prayers."

See his post below:

While he may have miraculously survived, he developed secondary complications, which led to him being diagnosed with "Shingles, postherpetic neuralgia, and polyneuropathy".

He said he started to lose the sense on the left side of his face and would literally feel electric shock waves.

Aside from that, his entire body began to burn from the inside, as his nervous system was sending the wrong signals.

Big N said he had to start sleeping on the cold floor, could barely hold a pillow, and was unable to make contact with other surfaces.

One fateful morning, his friend, DJ Neptune, sent him the link to Pastor Jerry Eze’s NSPPD prayers. He had never joined before, but did so reluctantly.

Miraculously, the man of God mentioned his exact case — and that was how he received his complete healing.

See the post here:

Fans celebrate DJ BIG N's healing

Read some reactions below:

@_adannaya_ said:

"Because you came back to testify, may your healing be permanent in Jesus’ name🙏🏾."

@i_amfaith said:

"The best part of this is; DJ Neptune sent him that link. Wow!"

@dj_jennyswitch said:

"Hmmm until you find yourself in a position where you understand that God is the only one who can come through for you, you won't understand the power of God. I am a living testimony of God's salvation and mercy and I have kept my convenant with him to serve him till eternity."

@osasu__ said:

"Witnessed this post herpetic neuralgia first hand as a student in my final year. My consultant was managing a patient who presented with it and guys the pain is VERY severe. It’s very bad I’m not joking. It’s often unilateral so it’s almost like they want to pull off their face. DJ Big N went through a tough one. Saying this because I want you all to understand the magnitude of Gods goodness."

DJ Big N shared his healing testimony on NSPPD. Credit: @djbign

Source: Instagram

@claire_babie said:

"God does exist! Had a bad tooth last night with shooting pain. Could not sleep. As soon as I prayed. I didn't wake up until 7.30 not even to have a wee! God exists. You need to call on him hard and mean it and he will show up and heal you."

@i_am_a_rare_gem1 said:

"I watched him on the ALTAR today...What God Cannot Does NOT EXIST."

Oloba Salo shares damage caused by gunshot

Meanwhile, Nigerian TikTok influencer Oloba Salo, whose real name is Ojesanmi Afeez, gave an update about his health after his gunshot injury.

Recall that the social media personality got shot in the leg by unknown men while he was out on Lagos Island.

In a new TikTok Live post, Oloba Salo said he couldn't walk again, generating reactions from fans online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng